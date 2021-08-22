Top 5 international NBA prospects who could soon be drafted into the league

While Americans have dominated the NBA scene since its inception, international players have also made a mark on the league in the last decade or so.

Some notable names that have had a considerable impact are Hakeem Olajuwon, Dirk Nowitzki, and more recently Luka Doncic.

5 International starlets who have the potential to become NBA sensations

The 2021 NBA draft saw decent international representation, with Australian forward Josh Giddey going to the OKC Thunder with the sixth overall pick.

Apart from Giddey, several other players signed with NBA franchises, like Turkish player Alperen Sengun.

On that note, let's look at five international players who could soon be drafted into the league:

#5 - Roko Prkacin, Forward (Cibona Zagreb)

Roko Prkacin plays as a forward for Cibona Zagreb

Roko Prkacin is a versatile forward who can slot into the stretch forward role quite well. And considering how valuable shooting power forwards are considered in the modern NBA, Prkacin has a very good chance of making it to the NBA soon.

Roko Prkacin, the No. 36 prospect in the ESPN 100, has withdrawn his name from the 2021 NBA draft, a source told ESPN. Somewhat surprising move, but at just 18-years old, Prkacin will have a chance to be a high draft pick in 2022 with a strong season. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) July 19, 2021

Prkacin is a great athlete who can trouble teams with his size and wingspan. Apart from his shooting, he has decent ball-handling skills and court vision as well.

He averaged 13 points and seven rebounds during the 2020-21 campaign of the ABA Adriatic league for Cibona Zagreb, and we can envisage him becoming a 3&D threat in the NBA.

#4 - Amar Sylla, Forward/Center (Filou Oostende)

Amar Sylla plays as a big for Filou Oostende

Amar Sylla is a throwback to old school centers because he lives in the post on both ends, dominating players with his strength.

He averaged 8.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season, and could be a valuable addition to an NBA team looking for a center.

Euro scouting trip winding down here. In Toruń, Poland tonight to see Oostende take on Toruń in Champions League action. Getting one last look at explosive Senegalese big and potential 1st round pick Amar Sylla, who has had some impressive highlights this season. pic.twitter.com/rcKEzHAuQp — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) February 5, 2020

Despite being a traditional center, Sylla will definitely need to work on his offensive game. Shooting is the need of the hour in the modern NBA, and Sylla has a sub-standard jumper.

He definitely needs to work on his passing as well, but he can still be a major threat thanks to his defense and the ability to dominate players close to the rim.

