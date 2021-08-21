What is Donovan Mitchell's expected NBA 2K22 rating?

Donovan Mitchell is appreciated as one of the best shooting guards in the league, as the athletic star has established himself as the franchise cornerstone of the Utah Jazz. Mitchell has had to face disappointment in the Jazz's recent playoff runs and will be raring to lead his side to a title win in the upcoming season.

Donovan Mitchell is also a popular choice for NBA 2K players, due to his athleticism and the all-around nature of play. His NBA 2K22 rating has not been revealed yet, and in this article, we will predict what it could be -

Will Donovan Mitchell surpass his NBA 2K21 rating in the latest edition of the game?

Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz - Game Five

Donovan Mitchell was given an 88 rating in NBA 2K21, and he will likely retain a similar score in the upcoming version of the video game franchise. Three-point shooting is an area where Mitchell is expected to improve in the game, as the dynamic shooting guard made 38.6% of threes last season. However, his inside scoring statistic might take a dip, as his 2-point shooting went down from 45% to 43% in the 2020/21 campaign.

Mitchell's playmaking and defense should receive a significant boost, especially considering his exploits in the 2021 postseason. Donovan Mitchell averaged 5.5 assists per game during the playoffs and 5.2 per contest during the regular season. He displayed a solid mentality throughout the 2020/21 season, which might lead to a bump in his already impressive intangibles statistics as well.

Athleticism is another area NBA 2K22 fans should keep an eye on, as Donovan Mitchell's physical prowess has only improved as the years have progressed. Mitchell was given an 87 athleticism score, which could rise up to 88 or even 89. In conclusion, the Utah Jazz star is expected to get an 88-rated card in the NBA 2K22.

On the NBA front, Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz are preparing for another title run. The Jazz added two-way forwards Rudy Gay and Eric Paschall from the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors, respectively, and also acquired Hassan Whiteside from the Sacramento Kings to provide cover for star center Rudy Gobert.

