What is Russell Westbrook's expected NBA 2K22 rating?

Russell Westbrook's recent move to the LA Lakers has taken the NBA fraternity by storm, as the 2017 MVP will be teaming up with Anthony Davis and LeBron James to hunt for his first NBA championship.

Like in the NBA, Westbrook has been a menace in the popular video game franchise NBA 2K series. His rating is yet to be released and in this article, we will make an educated guess as to what it should be.

Will Russell Westbrook touch the 90 mark with his NBA 2K22 rating?

Russell Westbrook had an 88 rating on 2K21 as a member of the Washington Wizards, and if last season's form is to be taken into account, he will be rated similarly this year.

Westbrook had a productive season with the Wizards, helping them reach the Play-In tournament. It's a different story that they got knocked out by the Boston Celtics in the series to decide the playoff berth, but Westbrook still impressed against a strong defense.

Russell Westbrook averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists last season, making the All-Star team. He is likely to be rewarded in the new NBA 2K game with boosted statistics, especially rebounding and playmaking. He was listed as a 2-way slashing playmaker in the game last year and is expected to retain the same archetype this year as well.

Westbrook had 70 overall rebounding in NBA 2K21, which is expected to go up by a few points. His athleticism might go down from 92 as he has aged, while his intangibles should go up considering how well he led a relatively young Washington Wizards side last season.

Westbrook shot just 31.5% from downtown during the 2020-21 season, and that might lead to a decrease from the 75 3-point shot score he had in NBA 2K21. Overall, Russell Westbrook is likely to be rated either 88 or 89.

Coming to developments related to the NBA, Russell Westbrook has landed himself a perfect opportunity to win his first championship. The athletic point guard is revered as one of the greatest point guards of all time but has made the NBA finals just once. Having teamed up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Westbrook now finds himself on one of the best rosters in the NBA.

