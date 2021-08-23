NBA Rumors: LA Lakers and Charlotte Hornets among 4 teams interested in Jeremy Lamb

Recent NBA rumors have linked the 2020 NBA champions LA Lakers with Jeremy Lamb.

The Indiana Pacers swingman missed half of the 2020-21 NBA season, playing only 36 games for the franchise. However, according to J Michael of the Indy Star, the LA Lakers are likely to make a move for Lamb if he can prove he can stay healthy.

This is what Michael mentioned in his most recent article:

"According to league sources, about four teams have expressed interest in dealing for Lamb, including the LA Lakers and Charlotte Hornets. The caveat, of course, is similar to what happened with Oladipo before he was traded to Houston a month into last season."

Michael continued:

"He had to show he had bounced back from injury before a favorable deal could materialize for the Pacers. They’d planned to trade him for a while, but they couldn’t score a player of LeVert’s quality for Oladipo until then."

Jeremy Lamb averaged ten points, three rebounds and one assist per game last season for the Indiana Pacers, and could be quite a valuable option for the LA Lakers coming off the bench.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers wary of Jeremy Lamb's poor injury history

Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers

Jeremy Lamb has faced a plethora of injuries since 2017, and is one of the most injury-prone players in the league at the moment. What's even more alarming is that Lamb is 29, and has played more than 60 games in only five of his nine seasons in the league. The LA Lakers are well aware of his injury history, and are carefully weighing the pros and cons before deciding a move for Jeremy Lamb.

A couple teams want to see this from Jeremy Lamb before possibly dealing for him. 2 of 3-4 teams interested are the Lakers and Hornets 👇🏽https://t.co/rRLK1t3bXG — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) August 23, 2021

Even if the LA Lakers do approach Jeremy Lamb, it will be on a veteran's minimum deal following a buyout. Lamb is in the final year of his contract, and NBA rumors indicate that there is a decent possibility of a buy-out. The LA Lakers pulled off a similar move for Andre Drummond during the 2020-21 NBA season trade deadline day in March.

Standing 6' 5", Lamb can play both the shooting guard and the small forward positions. He is adept at guarding positions 1-4, as his athletic build allows him to both keep up with the physicality of bigs, and his size helps him defend small guards. However, his key strength lies in being a secondary scorer, and he could be a handy option for the LA Lakers off the bench.

The LA Lakers have been one of the busiest teams in the offseason, adding the likes of free agents Kent Bazemore, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard, among others. They also landed 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook, and now boast arguably the best roster in the league.

