3 NBA players who are Jehovah's Witnesses: Danny Granger, Darren Collison, and more

Several NBA players are Jehovah's Witnesses. The most prestigious basketball league in the world is very diverse and has players of different nationalities, races, religions, and even sexualities.

Jehovah's Witnesses is a Christian denomination that first originated in1870s. In 2022, it has over 100,000 congretations and many of its members are world-famous athletes.

Throughout its history, some members of the NBA have belonged to this denomination and one player has even retired to focus on his health. This article will reveal three NBA players who are Jehovah's Witnesses and take a look at their careers.

Darren Collison retired to focus on his Jehovah's Witnesses faith

Darren Collison played in the NBA from 2009 until 2019. He spent four years playing for the Indiana Pacers and three years in Sacramento. The point guard also played for Dallas, New Orleans, and both Los Angeles teams.

Darren Collison retured to focus on his faith (Image via Getty Images)

In 2019, the guard decided to retire and focus on his faith. He made this decision while being only 31 and after coming of a 11-point, 6-assist season with the Pacers.

"While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith," Collison announced before retiring.

The point guard returned to the NBA and signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in December 2021. He appeared in only three games and the Lakers let him go after the contract expired.

Danny Granger

Another player who played for the Indiana Pacers and is Jehovah Witness. Granger spent nine seasons with the Pacers and was one of the best scorers on the team.

After Indiana, the forward played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat. Unfortunately for him, he could not win the championship ring.

Danny Granger was a great scorer during his prime in the NBA (Image via Getty Images)

Granger was raised in a religious household by Jehovah's Witnesses, but wasn't baptized until 2017. This came two years after his final season in the NBA.

Dewayne Dedmon's religious path

Dewayne Dedmon is one of the best role players in the NBA. He's a hard-working player who knows his role on the floor and does everything in his power to bring his team a victory.

Unfortunately, the 7-footer may not have been in the NBA if it was for his mother. Dedmon was raised in a household by Jehovah's Witnesses and his mother forbade him from playing basketball.

Fortunately, it all worked out for the young basketball star. As a teenager, he was skinny and due to his family's religion, he wasn't coached either. However, he was one of the hardest-working players, which is how he eventually joined the NBA.

Dedmon hasn't won a championship ring yet and is entering the final stages of his career. Despite that, every team that he's been on has drastically improved thanks to him. Dewayne's story is very inspiring and another proof that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.

