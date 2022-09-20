3 NBA players rumored to be Lana Rhoades' baby daddy

Lana Rhoades, a former adult star, has recently made NBA. Rhoades caused some drama by claiming that the father of her 8-month-old child is an NBA player. Since she revealed this on her TikTok page, NBA fans have speculated about the identity of the mysterious player. The former adult star refused to reveal the player's identity, saying she didn't want his career to suffer.

“I swear to God I thought NBA players were nice guys. Next thing you know, I said, ‘I’m pregnant’ … And he told me to go F myself.” - Rhoades' TikTok video caption

A few high-profile NBA players have been linked to Lana Rhoades. While nothing has been confirmed yet, one of them could be the father of her child.

This article will list three players involved in Lana Rhoades' rumors and their connections to the former adult actress.

Kevin Durant could be the father of Lana Rhoades' child

According to the former adult star, the father of her child is a big-time NBA player. The father is a Libra, meaning the player was born between September 22 and October 23.

DJarTT {the ‘D’ is silent} @HorcruxHipster Is Kevin Durant or Blake Griffin Lana Rhoades baby daddy?



Furthermore, Rhoades revealed that the NBA player is a member of the Brooklyn Nets. One big-time NBA player on the Nets is a Libra, Kevin Durant.

The former actress doesn't want to reveal the player's identity. But if this description is accurate, Kevin Durant fits it.

Blake Griffin could be the father, too

Blake Griffin is a free agent, but he last played for the Nets. The former Slam Dunk champion did not achieve much in Brooklyn in a year and a half, but he may have become a father.

According to rumors, Lana Rhoades and Blake Griffin dated at one point, which is why he could be the father of her child.

Sammie @killakillazd you’re telling me blake griffin ISNT the father or Lana Rhoades baby ? you’re telling me blake griffin ISNT the father or Lana Rhoades baby ? https://t.co/quucj2TVtC

Griffin already has two kids. Some users have pointed out the similarities between the six-time All-Star and Lana Rhoades' child.

Tristan Thompson being the father is not unlikely

Tristan Thompson has a long history of dating women and being a baby daddy. While he's never played for the Brooklyn Nets, some fans still believe that he is the father of Rhoades' child.

Tristan Thompson may have another baby (Image via Getty Images)

The former NBA champion has been involved in significant personal drama lately and hasn't been on good terms with Khloe Kardashian. He fathered another child while dating the reality TV star, causing a rift between them.

