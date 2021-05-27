3 NBA Playoffs records that Luka Doncic can break this year

Within just three years of entering the NBA, Luka Doncic has become a mainstay in MVP conversations. The Slovenian has started to showcase his mettle in the playoffs as well, and the Dallas Mavericks find themselves leading the LA Clippers 2-0 in their first-round series this year.

The sky is the limit for Luka Doncic, who's made a habit of grabbing the headlines with his jaw-dropping performances and record-breaking box scores. Doncic achieved the highest individual score ever in an NBA Playoffs debut when he dropped 42 points in a Game 1 loss to the LA Clippers last year.

More NBA Playoffs records on the way for Luka Doncic?

If Luka Doncic is able to maintain the level of play he's managed in the first two games of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, not only will the Dallas Mavericks eliminate the LA Clippers, Doncic may reach a few milestones as well. On that note, let's look at three playoff records that Luka Doncic could break this year.

#1 Youngest player to score 50 points in an NBA Playoffs game

Warriors legend Rick Barry currently holds the record

While Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum are also in the reckoning for this record, Luka Doncic wouldn't be a bad pick. Doncic turned 22 in February this year. If he manages to score 50 points in a playoff game this season, he will overtake Hall of Famer and Warriors legend Rick Barry.

Barry scored 55 points while playing for the San Francisco Warriors against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of the 1967 NBA Finals. He was 23 years and 21 days old at the time.

Interestingly enough, Luka Doncic has not managed 50 points in a single game in his NBA career so far. But he's scored 40 or more points nine times during the regular season and twice during the 2020 playoffs. There's every possibility that the Slovenian could unlock an extra gear and breach the 50-point mark this year.

#2 Most turnovers in an NBA Playoffs game

James Harden currently holds this record

Back in 2015, the Houston Rockets trailed the Golden State Warriors 1-3 in the Western Conference Finals. The Rockets needed something special from James Harden in Game 5 to keep the series alive.

Harden did reach a milestone that day, but it was an unwanted one. The Beard recorded a whopping 12 turnovers, the highest ever in a single NBA Playoffs game. Unsurprisingly, the Warriors won that game and eventually went on to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy that year.

2015 Warriors' unreal defense on James Harden in the closing game of the WCF



they held him to a 2-11 shooting with an all time playoff high 12 turnovers pic.twitter.com/bKrgh6oEhF — Antonin (@antonin_org) November 9, 2020

Luka Doncic is a bit of a turnover machine himself. The Mavs' offense runs almost entirely through Doncic, and he's been prone to making erroneous passes under pressure from opposing defenders. He averages four turnovers per game for his career.

Luka Doncic came close to Harden's unenvious record in his first-ever playoff game itself, where he recorded 11 turnovers. The law of averages suggests that Doncic is likely to have a bad game some day and there's a good chance that he could end up with 13 or more turnovers on that occasion.

#3 Most triple-doubles in a single NBA Playoffs run

Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain's seven triple-doubles during the 1967 NBA Playoffs remain the highest ever in a single postseason campaign. Draymond Green came close to this record during the 2019 playoffs, but he managed just six triple-doubles.

Luka Doncic leads the Dallas Mavericks in scoring and playmaking. He also uses his 6'7 frame to grab a ton of rebounds. Doncic's season average of 27.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and eight rebounds is indicative of his all-round play.

💫 @luka7doncic drops a triple-double in Game 1 to power the @dallasmavs! #NBAPlayoffs



💫 31 PTS

💫 10 REB

💫 11 AST



Game 2: Tue, 10:30pm/et on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/wq3U4tYd1E — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2021

After taking a 2-0 lead against the LA Clippers, the Dallas Mavericks are in a good position to put together a deep playoff run. Considering how dependent the Mavs are on Luka Doncic, he could easily notch up multiple triple-doubles along the way; he's recorded one in the series opener already. If Dallas lasts long enough, Doncic could break the record for most triple-doubles in a single NBA Playoffs run.

Also read: 5 reasons why Dallas Mavericks could sweep LA Clippers in Round 1 | 2021 NBA Playoffs