5 reasons why Dallas Mavericks could sweep LA Clippers in Round 1 | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks face the LA Clippers in the NBA playoffs first round for the second consecutive season.

It was smooth sailing for the Clippers in the Orlando bubble last year, as they sent home the Mavericks in six games. But things could be different this year, as the LA Clippers are on the brink of getting swept by the Mavericks.

The LA Clippers had rested their key players for the last two games of their regular season in a bid to stay away from the LA Lakers before the Conference Finals. However, the decision has seemingly backfired, as the Dallas Mavericks are dominating the first-round series, leading 2-0, and have a chance to sweep the LA Clippers in front of their home crowd.

The Dallas Mavericks unexpectedly won the first two games at the Staples Center against the sensational Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the LA Clippers. Many tipped the Mavericks to beat the Clippers in the first round, but a sweep was deemed unlikely.

Now, the Dallas Mavericks find themselves two wins away from eliminating the LA Clippers and exact revenge for their first-round defeat last year. On that note, let's take a look at five reasons why the Mavericks could sweep the Clippers without dropping a game.

#1 The Dallas Mavericks have a coach with superior experience

Head coach Rick Carlisle of the Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle is one of the most experienced head coaches in the NBA and could play a key role in helping his team sweep the LA Clippers. He led the 2011 Mavericks to a championship win over the Miami Heat team, which came after a 4-1 win over the OKC Thunder in the conference finals.

Carlisle's team swept the LA Lakers, who were the defending champions, in the Western Conference semi-finals that year. He has also taken his team 14 times to the playoffs in 19 seasons as a head coach.

His unique ability to make adjustments when things go wrong is one of the reasons he is favored to outsmart Tyronn Lue and the LA Clippers.

#2 The LA Clippers are enduring scoring woes

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers - Game One

The LA Clippers came into the 2021 playoffs with eight players shooting over 40% from beyond the arc. However, they have failed to replicate such performances in the playoffs, with their shooting against the Dallas Mavericks in two games being abysmal.

Regardless of the depth and talent in the LA Clippers' ranks, only Kahwi Leonard and Paul George have risen to the occasion. In Game 1, the Clippers shot a measly 27.5% from beyond the arc. Despite their improvement in shooting the ball from the three-point range in Game 2 (.394), they were still outplayed by the Dallas Mavericks, who shot 52.9% from the three.

If the LA Clippers do not address their scoring woes, the Dallas Mavericks will have an easy ride to the Western Conference semi-finals with three games to spare.

#3 The LA Clippers have struggled to contend with Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic (#77) of the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks star, played a key role in condemning the LA Clippers to back-to-back defeats at the Staples Center. The Clippers could have a fighting chance if they figure out a way to stop Doncic, as the 6' 6" guard has had an easy time making buckets.

Doncic started the series with a triple-double, registering 31 points, 11 assists and ten rebounds in Game 1. Game 2 was no different, as the 21-year-old recorded 39 points, seven assists and seven rebounds to power the Dallas Mavericks to a 2-0 lead.

Luka Doncic first 8 playoff games:



42-7-9

28-8-7

13-10-10

43-17-13

22-8-4

38-9-9

31-10-11

39-7-7



He is averaging 32/10/9 on 50% shooting. pic.twitter.com/dZj7YeAtz0 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 26, 2021

Whatever the LA Clippers have thrown at him, Donic has been able to find his way around that. The Clippers' double-team would leave a Mavericks player open, and Doncic would capitalise on that with his impressive court vision.

Considering the form of the Dallas Mavericks' star, he could rally his team to an emphatic series win in four games.

#4 The Dallas Mavericks have been more efficient as a team than the LA Clippers

Although Luka Doncic has been superb, the Dallas Mavericks, as a team, have put in a good shift so far in the playoffs. The Mavericks were moderately efficient in field goal shooting during the regular season, ranking 13th (47%). In the playoffs, though, the Mavericks are shooting at 54.3% from the field.

Luka Doncic scored 39 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 28 and the Dallas Mavericks again outshot the NBA’s best 3-point team in a 127-121 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers tonight to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series https://t.co/xxGT8K3WdJ — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 26, 2021

Another area where the Mavericks have fared better than the LA Clippers is in limiting turnovers. The Dallas Mavericks finished their regular season ranked third in turnovers (12.1), while the Clippers finished seventh with 13.2.

Although the Mavericks have had a difficult time limiting turnovers in the playoffs, they have made up for that with improved shooting and making each possession count. The LA Clippers have retained the ball better in the playoffs, but their shooting has been woeful.

#5 Tim Hardaway Jr.'s improved performances

Tim Hardaway Jr. (#11) of the Dallas Mavericks

Tim Hardaway Jr. has put in a decent shift for the Dallas Mavericks, especially in scoring, which could see his team see off the LA Clippers in four games. He has arguably been the second-best Mavericks player in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Hardaway Jr. registered 21 points in Game 1, with a field goal percentage of .615, and made five of nine attempts from the three-point range. His shooting improved in Game 2, as he tallied 64.3% from the field and went six of eight from beyond the arc.

His impressive shooting, together with Luka Donic's exploits, could make life difficult for the embattled LA Clippers, especially at the American Airlines Center.