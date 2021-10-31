3 NBA rookies who look all-but-confirmed for the NBA All-Rookie Team of the 2021-22 NBA season

With the commencement of the 2021-22 NBA season over the past 10 days, rookies drafted in the 2021 NBA draft have taken center stage. Like any other season, they will be eager to make a mark for themselves and for their various franchises this year.

The No. 1 draft Cade Cunningham is yet to feature for the Detroit Pistons due to an ankle injury he sustained during training camp. He is expected to be cleared by the medical team soonest so as to feature in the Pistons fixture in the coming days, while other rookies have had a good run in the NBA so far.

Few rookies have shown great talent and grit in the few games played thus far. Take a look at the three rookies who will most likely make it to the NBA All-Rookie Team for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Three NBA Rookies who look certain to make it to the NBA All-Rookie Team of the 2021-22 NBA season

#1 Chris Duarte

Chris Duarte #3 of the Indiana Pacers poses for a photo during the 2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on August 15, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chris Duarte signed for the Indiana Pacers on August 4, after being drafted by the franchise in the 2021 NBA draft as the 13th overall pick. The Dominican made his first start in the Pacers' jersey in the NBA Summer League against the New York Knicks. He recorded 14 points, two rebounds and three assists, but the Pacers lost to the Knicks in a 94-86 defeat.

Last season's improved creation has translated and appears even sharper. Footwork, rhythm, timing of his moves + balance on his shot. Early eye test looks pretty convincing. The hottest name of the predraft process, Pacers' Chris Duarte leads all rookies in scoring at 19.8 PPG.Last season's improved creation has translated and appears even sharper. Footwork, rhythm, timing of his moves + balance on his shot. Early eye test looks pretty convincing. https://t.co/JnSNxRWDwl

Duarte made his debut in the NBA at the start of the new season, leading the team with 27 points, setting a record for the most points scored by a rookie in the franchise's history. Having appeared in the Pacers' first six games of the season, he has registered an average of 18.7 points, the most by any rookie this season thus far. He will most likely make it to the All-Rookie Team for the 2021-22 NBA season as he is the favorite to clinch the Rookie of the Year award.

#2 Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors drives against Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on October 23, 2021 in Toronto, Canada.

Scottie Barnes, the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, was selected by the Toronto Raptors and signed on August 8. He got suited for the Raptors for the first time in the NBA Summer League fixture against the New York Knicks. In the debut game, he registered 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to aid the Raptors' 89-79 win.

SLAM @SLAMonline Scottie Barnes’ energy after scoring is UNMATCHED. 😈 Scottie Barnes’ energy after scoring is UNMATCHED. 😈 https://t.co/dhUOlPOsNj

Barnes led the team in points in the second game of the season, posting 25 points, 13 rebounds and two assists in the Raptors' win against the Boston Celtics. He has had a good run thus far, averaging 17.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in six games played.

Barnes seems to be waxing stronger and better with every game played as he leads the Raptors in field goals and is closely behind OG Anunoby. He is fast on his way to the NBA All-Rookie Team.

#3 Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 22, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Evan Mobley joins the list of rookies who have a huge claim to the NBA All-Rookie Team sheet. He currently holds an average of 15.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in the 2021-22 NBA season. Mobley has been the key for the Cleveland Cavaliers as he leads the franchise in free throws made, steals and blocks.

Mobley was drafted by the Cavaliers as the third overall pick and signed with the franchise on August 3. He made his NBA debut in the Cavaliers' first game of the season against the Memphis Grizzlies, where he posted 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. In their previous fixture against the L.A. Lakers, he led the team in points, field goals, rebounds and steals, registering 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar