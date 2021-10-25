3 NBA rookies outside the top 10 picks who've performed well in the opening fixtures of the 2021-22 NBA season

The NBA draft is a way for college basketball talent to enter the NBA as rookies. Usually the rookies who are selected in the top 10 picks have a lot of weight on their shoulders to succeed. However, the talent coming into the NBA has been so good that there is still a lot of talent outside of the top 10 rookies.

The rookie class is loaded with young talent this season, and obviously the top 10 picks bring in the most hype, but some later picks have impressed this season. These are three of the top rookies who have impressed who were drafted outside the top 10.

#3 Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie, 18th overall pick

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Tre Mann with the ball in NBA Summer League

Tre Mann has yet to get a decent amount of minutes, averaging only 14 minutes in his two games as a rookie. However, in those 14 minutes, Mann is averaging 8.5 points shooting 58% from the field and 60% from three.

dtu @GiddeyDimes Tre Mann in 27 mins so far this season 17 points

7/12 from the field

3/4 from 3

66 TS%one of the only consistent shot creators outside of Shai out the gate , let him play more then 15 with shai off. Tre Mann in 27 mins so far this season 17 points

7/12 from the field

3/4 from 3

66 TS%one of the only consistent shot creators outside of Shai out the gate , let him play more then 15 with shai off. https://t.co/KiycoqHAEx

It's an extremely small sample size, but Mann is showing that he can be a quality scorer as a rookie. With the Oklahoma City Thunder empowering their young core, Mann will definitely have many more chances to prove what he can do as a rookie.

Mann has the second highest points per game out of all rookies drafted out of the top 10, and maybe with more opportunities those numbers could grow.

#2 Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets rookie, 16th overall pick

Houston Rockets rookie Alperen Sengun with the ball

Alperen Sengun is one of four rookies who were selected in the first round in the last draft. These four rookies can be the turning point for the Houston Rockets as they begin a rebuild that seems to be officially starting this season.

Sengun has averaged 8.5 points and five rebounds, shooting 67% from the field in just two games. He has only averaged 18 minutes in those two games, but has shown flashes of what he could be in the future.

Jackson Gatlin @JTGatlin Alperen Sengun with the patience and the finish. Alperen Sengun with the patience and the finish. https://t.co/THTrDDwecw

His low post scoring is perfectly balanced with the wing scoring threats in Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.. Sengun is a perfect complementary big for those wings, but it will take some time before he is ready to be an everyday NBA starter.

On top of that, Christian Wood has been one of the better bigs in the NBA, and might keep the rookie from getting more minutes.

#1 Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers rookie, 13th overall pick

Indiana Pacers rookie Chris Duarte taking a layup

Well, Chris Duarte is cooking. The Indiana Pacers rookie has come out and set the NBA on fire in his first three games in the NBA. Duarte is averaging 20.3 points and 4.7 rebounds, only shooting 40% from the field, but is shooting 46% from three.

AKRiley @AKRileyy5 Chris Duarte was really in his 3rd game waving off screens and shooting a 30-foot three in the clutch 😭😭ROTY

Chris Duarte was really in his 3rd game waving off screens and shooting a 30-foot three in the clutch 😭😭ROTY

https://t.co/7S7icILHKw

Duarte came out in his first game as a rookie, putting up 27 points shooting 6-9 from three. He leads all rookies in minutes and points, and has put his name on the map as one of the players that should have maybe been picked in the top 10. It's early, but Duarte is already making a strong case to be in the Rookie of the Year conversation.

Duarte is 24 years old as a rookie, and that might be attributed to why he slid in last year's draft, but he can be a flat-out scorer and prove people wrong for doubting him because of his age.

