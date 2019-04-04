×
3 NBA stars that should consider retirement this summer

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
18   //    04 Apr 2019, 02:32 IST

Carmelo Anthony's stock has fallen immensely over the last two years
Carmelo Anthony's stock has fallen immensely over the last two years

Like with most other sports, the career-span of a basketball player is incredibly short. Most players are lucky to play for 10 seasons, and even the NBA's top stars struggle to pass the 15-year mark.

Due to this, NBA players understandably want to prolong their careers for as long as possible, and for the first time in history, the majority of the NBA's best players are already into their 30s.

However, there are also a number of notable veterans who are past their prime, while also being stuck with franchises that have no chance of success. So, as we head towards the 2019 offseason, here are three individuals that should consider retirement.

#1 Tony Parker

After spending 15 years with the Spurs, Parker joined the Hornets last summer
After spending 15 years with the Spurs, Parker joined the Hornets last summer

From 2002 to 2016, the trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili widely became known as the 'Big Three'. The trio played a major role in the San Antonio Spurs' sustained success, yielding NBA Championships in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014.

Nevertheless, following Duncan's retirement in 2016, and Ginobili's last year, Parker remains the last man standing.

After spending his entire career with the Spurs, Parker moved to the Charlotte Hornets last season on a two-year contract (non-guaranteed 2nd year). The Hornets had hoped that the addition of Parker would help them to the playoffs, but Charlotte has once again missed out on the postseason, and for the first time in his career, Parker has failed to start a single game.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old has averaged just 17.9 minutes per contest, contributing 9.5 points and 3.7 assists. The Hornets are likely to lose Kemba Walker this summer, and while Parker may find more minutes, the franchise seems to be heading backward.

Ultimately, the Frenchman has already achieved everything in the game during an illustrious career, and it may be time to call it quits.

NBA Charlotte Hornets Houston Rockets Tony Parker Carmelo Anthony
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
