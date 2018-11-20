3 NBA stars that the LA Lakers could land before the end of 2018

The Lakers will need new faces if they are to compete with the Warriors

After a rocky start to the 18/19 NBA season, the LA Lakers are finally looking to be a competitive team in the Western Conference. After five consecutive seasons with losing records, LeBron James' presence alone should be enough to guide the Lakers to the playoffs this season.

Despite this, the Lakers are not close to competing with the likes of the Warriors and new additions will be needed so that the Lakers can be competitive when the playoffs begin. So here are three players that the Lakers could realistically land before the end of 2018.

Carmelo Anthony's Rockets career lasted just 10 games

Unlike the other trade options on this list, the LA Lakers would not need to give up any valuable assets in order to sign Carmelo Anthony. He was recently told by the Houston Rockets to find a new team, and the 34-year-old is a longtime close friend of LeBron James.

During his brief spell in Houston, Melo showed that he is willing to play from the bench, despite being adamant against it during his time with the Thunder. Rumours claim that the Lakers have some interest in the 10-time All-Star, so don't be surprised if Anthony signs on a minimum 1-year deal.

