3 NBA teams that can offer LiAngelo Ball a contract after an impressive 1st day in the 2021 NBA Summer League

LiAngelo Ball will be hoping he can join his brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo, in the NBA if he produces for the Charlotte Hornets in their Las Vegas Summer League games.

In his opening matchup, the 22-year-old scored 16 points in 16 minutes and drained five three-pointers in the Hornets' 93-86 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. He also came away with two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

LiAngelo Ball knocks down a three-pointer for the Hornets! 👌🏼 #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/duDkXzdA4R — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 8, 2021

While one solid performance does not guarantee a roster spot, it will certainly earn him additional playing time, beginning with the Hornets' fixture against the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

LiAngelo Ball has had his basketball career upended by both the coronavirus pandemic and an ankle injury in recent years. However, a consistent showing in the NBA Summer League should help him secure a spot in the big time and there are plenty of teams who could benefit from his abilities. In this article, we will run down three of them.

LiAngelo Ball seeks to pique NBA teams interest in Summer League contests

The NBA Summer League is the perfect platform on which undrafted players can showcase their potential and LiAngelo Ball is certainly not taking his opportunity for granted. He was a late addition to the Charlotte Hornets roster, which may have been done to appease the franchise's new starlet, LaMelo, but proved in his opening game it could be worth it.

Now, with four more games to prove himself, LiAngelo Ball will have the attention of NBA scouts looking to fill out their team's roster.

#1 Charlotte Hornets

LiAngelo Ball's brother, LaMelo, starred for the Charlotte Hornets this year

LiAngelo Ball's brother, LaMelo, has already carved out his future in the NBA after a thrilling first campaign in the league from which he won Rookie of the Year. LiAngelo, in fact, spent a lot of time in North Carolina with his brother and used the team's practice facilities in the offseason prior to being selected for their Summer League team.

16 PTS, 5 3PM 🎯



LiAngelo Ball got it done from deep in his @hornets #NBASummer debut! pic.twitter.com/s5QXHvnfuT — NBA (@NBA) August 9, 2021

The versatile forward will have to continue to impress the Hornets coaching staff to make the roster but would be a sensible addition to a team that is progressing well in the East. They narrowly missed out on the playoffs last year, with their hopes dashed by injuries late in the season to LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward. In free agency so far, they have signed Kelly Oubre Jr. and will be excited by the addition of lottery pick James Bouknight to the squad.

Adding LiAngelo Ball will give the Hornets more raw talent with which to build upon. He is a verified three-point shooter who, like his brother, has fast hands on defense.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar