In the NBA, there are countless pieces that are needed to build a contender. Many focus on star talent, but there is another important aspect that sometimes gets overlooked. That being defense.

Over the past decade, the style of play in the NBA has changed completely. Offenses are spaced out more than ever, which has made perimeter defense a high priority when it comes to roster building.

There are numerous teams who have a chance to compete for a title in 2024. Here are a handful that could greatly benefit from adding a lockdown defender to their squad.

3 NBA teams that need a lockdown defender:

1) Phoenix Suns

Kicking off the list is one of the main NBA contenders this year, the Phoenix Suns. They have an abundance of offensive talent, but defense is an area they are lacking in.

Following the mid-season blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant, Phoenix added more star power when they acquired Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. With an array of max contract players on the roster, the Suns had minimal cap space to fill out the rest of the roster.

Even though they have the firepower to take down any opponent, they have go-to defender who can get a stop for them in big moments.

2) Dallas Mavericks

A team that is in a similar position as Phoenix is the Dallas Mavericks. They have no shortage of offensive output, but lack the defense to put them in a strong position to contend.

When the Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving last season, they gave up their top defender in Dorian Finney-Smith. This void became abudantly clear when Dallas struggled after the deadline and failed to make the playoffs.

Heading into this season, the Maverics are relying on Josh Green to be their go-to defender. He's shown potential since entering the league, but hasn't proven he can defend at a high level consistently yet.

3) Sacrameto Kings

The final is team is one of the biggest surprises in the NBA last season. After a record-long postseason drought, the Sacramento Kings finished third in the Western Conference in 2023.

Sacramento has a strong core led by De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, but they too lack a go-to defender. They have a lot of players who are positives on that end of the floor, but none who can take on a big matchup in a postseason setting.

The Kings are built to be competitive for years to come. However, adding a lockdown perimeter defender is something that could take them to the next level.