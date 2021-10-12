3 NBA teams that will be short-handed by injuries at the start of the 2021-22 season

The NBA has had its fair share of injuries since its inception, which has grown to be a part of the game. There have been some notable injuries that have marred the game and seen players never return to the game they love like Yao Ming and Brandon Roy, while others go on to recover and have a fulfilling career.

Sadly, such risk comes with the game and there's not much that can be done to prevent it from happening, aside from maintaining good fitness routines and dieting like most players employ. And even that doesn't guarantee a player will be injury-free.

StatMuse @statmuse Injuries to stars this playoffs:James Harden

Kyrie Irving

Anthony Davis

Kawhi Leonard

Joel Embiid

Chris Paul

Donovan Mitchell

Mike Conley

Jaylen Brown

Jamal Murray

The current NBA season, resuming its natural order of a full 82-game regular season, after two convoluted seasons, due to Covid-19 complications, promises to be as exciting as always. But as usual, several teams are still suffering from the previous season's clustered schedule and will be going into the 2021-22 season shorthanded.

A lot of teams are without their best players and have had to re-group and re-plan. From making strategic draft picks to deciding whether to leave star players with injuries off their roster for the upcoming season.

Going into the 2021-22 NBA season, it is only fitting that we look at the top three teams with the most concerning injury complications heading into the new season.

Three NBA teams riddled with injuries going into the new season

#1 Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers slam dunks against Derrick Favors #15 of the Utah Jazz during the first half in Game Four of the Western Conference second-round playoff series at Staples Center on June 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

For the 2021-22 NBA season, the L.A. Clippers will be hoping to go further than they did in the previous season's NBA playoffs. However, they will have to go on for most of the new season without their shooting forward, Kawhi Leonard, who was injured in the playoffs.

theScore @theScore BREAKING: The Clippers reportedly believe Kawhi Leonard may have suffered an ACL injury. He's now out indefinitely. BREAKING: The Clippers reportedly believe Kawhi Leonard may have suffered an ACL injury. He's now out indefinitely. https://t.co/QLudvyAeSR

Leonard is said to be ahead of schedule with his ACL recovery. It will be interesting to see how coach Tyronne Lue manages to cope without who many consider the team’s heart. Leonard has led the team in points, steals and field goals since joining the team for the 2019-2020 NBA season. Serge Ibaka and draft pick Jason Preston are also out for a lengthy spell with back and foot injuries respectively.

