3 NBA teams with the worst offensive rating so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

The new NBA foul rules have affected the offensive output of teams early in the season. Many elite scorers and teams continue to adapt to the new developments. However, for some teams, it is still business as usual.

The offensive rating has been a staple of the NBA for decades, as the Brooklyn Nets hold the record for the highest offensive rating recorded in a season, posting 118.3 recently in the 2020-21 season. Let’s take a look at the three teams struggling to get their offensive game going in the early weeks of the new season.

Three teams with the lowest offensive ratings early in the new season

#3 Houston Rockets

After losing their last two games against the LA Lakers, the Houston Rockets now find themselves 1-6 down for the season, placing 13th in the NBA Western Conference. Despite the brilliance of players like Jalen Green, the Rockets still rank in the bottom half of the league for various offensive metrics, as their lack of structure continues to hamper their season.

CBS Los Angeles @CBSLA LeBron James scored 14 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Russell Westbrook added 27 points and the Los Angeles Lakers swept back-to-back games against the Houston Rockets with a 119-117 victory Tuesday night. losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/11/02/leb… LeBron James scored 14 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Russell Westbrook added 27 points and the Los Angeles Lakers swept back-to-back games against the Houston Rockets with a 119-117 victory Tuesday night. losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/11/02/leb…

Their 100.1 offensive rating pales to the early offensive leaders Philadephia 76ers 116.4. Highlighting the difference in class, with their 103.7 points per game being the 24th highest tally in the NBA.

Despite placing in the 16th for free throws made (14.7), and ranking in the mid-table for three-points made (12.7) and three-point percentage (13.1), the Rockets still have one of the lowest field goals made (38.1) and percentage (44.1) in the NBA.

#2 Oklahoma City Thunder

Paul George #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers during Round One Game Three of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2019 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the team with the second-worst offensive rating (97.1) and double up as the second-worst team for points per game (96.7). Mark Daigneault's side languishes in 14th place in the NBA Western Conference after seven games played, posting a 1-6 record in those games.

The Thunder have failed to hit their stride early in the 2021-22 NBA season, and rank in the bottom two for field goals (35.9). Their 41.1 field goal percentage is as bad as their three-point percentage (29.3), ranking 28th and 29th respectively in the league.

They rank in the bottom ten for free throws made (14.3), while also faltering at getting offensive rebounds and recording 8.7 offensive rebounds while placing 26th in the NBA.

#1 Detroit Pistons

Head coach Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons reacts while playing the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena on November 02, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Milwaukee won the game 117-89.

The Detroit Pistons are experiencing a torrid start to their campaign, placing bottom in the NBA Eastern Conference. With a lousy 1-6 record from their first appearances of the campaign, they rounded up their seventh game as the team with the worst offensive ratings in the league (95.7).

PistonPowered @PistonPowered



(via pistonpowered.com/2021/11/03/det… The Pistons have gotten off to an atrocious start offensively. Some fans want to blame the players, while others want to blame the coach. Good news, you're both right!(via @TheBukShow The Pistons have gotten off to an atrocious start offensively. Some fans want to blame the players, while others want to blame the coach. Good news, you're both right!(via @TheBukShow) pistonpowered.com/2021/11/03/det…

Dwane Casey’s side has managed 95.1 points from 7 appearances, adding 41.9 rebounds and 21.0 assists. Their shooting has been a big problem since opening night, ending their seventh fixture of the 2021-22 NBA season as the worst team for field goals (34.7) and third-least three-pointers made (9.6).

Edited by Arnav Kholkar