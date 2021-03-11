3 needs LA Clippers must address ahead of NBA trade deadline

After last year's playoff upset, the LA Clippers seem determined to redeem themselves this season. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are shooting lights out and the team chemistry looks better.

However, last season the LA Clippers were 2nd in the Western Conference and now they are barely clinging on to the 4th spot. They have lost six of their last nine games and have been defeated by far easier opponents.

The LA Clippers made changes to their roster in the offseason, but it appears they still have pieces to fill.

Identifying LA Clippers' 3 biggest needs ahead of NBA trade deadline

The team acquired Serge Ibaka and Nicolas Batum in the offseason to bolster their rosters. They also made a coaching change by letting Doc Rivers go and signing Tyronn Lue as the new head coach.

In their 38 games together, the team has shown areas of improvement. These are the three pieces that could fit into the LA Clippers' roster.

#1 Playmaking-minded Point Guard

Chris Paul vs Kyle Lowry

The team's need for a quintessential point guard is quite obvious. Their epic Game 7 collapse in the 2020 Western Conference Semi-Finals highlighted the gaps in their offense.

Given the lack of playmakers, the team's stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, are left to create shots of their own. The LA Clippers are ranked 18th in assists and 27th in pace of play and while they have Patrick Beverly as the point guard, he certainly isn't a facilitator and playmaker.

Several renowned analysts like Skip Bayless, Stephen A Smith, Max Kellerman and many others acknowledged the Clippers' need for a primary ball-handler.

The LA Clippers were rumored to have signed Rajon Rondo after he declined his extension with the LA Lakers but instead the veteran signed with the Atlanta Hawks.

We are increasingly seeing point guards more inclined towards scoring. Curry, Irving and Lillard are often considered the league's top point guards and they all lean on scoring rather than playmaking.

The team has lots of scorers already and they are in need of someone who will defer to the stars. The ideal candidate for this position would be Kyle Lowry, a veteran unselfish ball-handler and facilitator.

He is nearing the end of his contract with the Toronto Raptors and the team would be interested in trading him to get assets in return before he walks away as a free agent next year.

#2 "3-and-D" forwards off the bench

PJ Tucker and Robert Covington playing for the Houston Rockets

Other than Nicolas Batum, the team lacks another power forward. Marcus Morris Sr. often starts as the power forward but he is better off playing small forward with Luka Kennard as the shooting guard.

The lack of shooters off the bench is concerning, with Lou Williams and Kennard taking the scoring load once the starters are off to the bench. Another "3-and-D" forward subbing-in for Nicolas Batum would do wonders for the squad.

The LA Clippers need someone who is a decent shooter from beyond the arc while his mindset is mainly focused defensively. The ideal candidate would be PJ Tucker of the Houston Rockets. He is cash from the corner three region and is a force on the defensive end of the floor.

The Rockets have officially entered a rebuilding phase, and according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the team is looking for a host of draft picks. Tucker comes as the ideal trade asset and the LA Clippers should consider a trade to acquire him.

#3 A defensive-minded center

Hassan Whiteside and Myles Turner jump ball

This might come as a shock to some people, but the LA Clippers aren't exactly great at rebounding and rim-protection. They have 4 players who average more than 6 rebounds per game but no bonafide center to protect their paint and box out opponents.

For a title-contending team, the LA Clippers are shockingly 21st in blocks and 16th in rebounds.

The LA Clippers acquired Serge Ibaka in the offseason but he hasn't lived up to his nickname "I-block-a". He is averaging his second-worst season in blocks and rebounds and Ivica Zubac is barely able to keep up.

The team is in desperate need of a shot-blocking and rebounding force in the paint who can grab key offensive boards and provide much-needed rim protection. The ideal candidate would be someone like Hassan Whiteside or Myles Turner, someone who can fill a role around stars.

