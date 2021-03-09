3 needs New York Knicks must address ahead of NBA trade deadline

As teams gear up for the NBA trade deadline, one franchise that will certainly be on the market to improve their roster are the New York Knicks. Thibodeau has got his side into a competitive position through the first half of the season and have been defensively astute.

Due to their impressive efforts, the Knicks can now become a buying franchise, able to lure some of the league's top talents again. In this article, we will outline three areas the front office could look to improve on prior to the deadline.

Identifying 3 areas that the New York Knicks can improve on before the NBA trade deadline

The New York Knicks are 5th in the East, have a top-5 defense and have got the fanbase excited again. Julius Randle just played in his first All-Star game while coach Tom Thibodeau is up for Coach of the Year if their form continues. But should the Knicks push for the playoffs, they may need to bring in additional personnel to succeed.

#1 - A high-profile scorer

Victor Oladipo may be on his way out of the Houston Rockets

Julius Randle has been on a tear this season for the New York Knicks, but the All-Star forward can't do it all for the franchise. He needs scoring support alongside him, preferably of the All-Star kind, if the Knicks are to improve their offensive output.

Although there are limited options in this department, a viable candidate for the New York Knicks could be Victor Oladipo. The 8th-year guard, though his shooting is still inefficient, is averaging 20 points a night this season and is more than comfortable taking on the offensive load. Not only that, but Oladipo fits perfectly into the Knicks' tight defensive block, having previously led the league in steals.

#2 - A ready-made center

Andre Drummond has been sat by the Cavs recently and is expected to move

Andre Drummond has been in numerous trade theories recently, with the Cleveland center ready for a move after the franchise brought in Jarrett Allen. To achieve the serial rebounder's signature, the New York Knicks would need to match his hefty $28.8m salary or hope he wants to join the franchise after a potential buyout.

Drummond may just be worth it though for the New York Knicks. The franchise have put a lot of faith in the potential upside shown by current big man Mitchell Robinson. However, if Thibodeau wants his side to compete in the short-term, particularly in the next couple of seasons, Drummond could be the one to form a power three.

The 27-year old is a prolific rim-protector and grabs 9.4 defensive boards per night. He would also be beneficial to the Knicks offense, putting up over 17 points a game for the past three seasons.

#3 - Additional offensive options

New Orleans Pelicans' JJ Redick

Not only do the Knicks require an All-Star scorer, they could do with some perimeter shooting to come off the bench. Redick is not at his best by any means with the Pelicans but is a player who knows how to create space and drain tough shots. His veteran experience could also prove valuable alongside Derrick Rose in helping the New York Knicks young talent.

To improve their offense, Thibodeau may look to adapt the Knicks' offensive strategy as we enter the second half of the season. Immanuel Quickley has shone as a back-up point guard and will be the future of the franchise, however, New York remain 17th in points from the bench. If they are hoping to be outside contenders to make the conference semifinals, bringing in a player like Redick cheaply could be a smart move.