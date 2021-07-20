3 players Charlotte Hornets should trade for in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Charlotte Hornets are heading into the offseason looking to improve their roster for the 2021-22 season via NBA trades and a free agent signing or two. They have more than a few needs that they will have to address in the offseason.

Perhaps their most glaring need is at the center position where the Charlotte Hornets were overmatched by their opponents on a regular basis. They could acquire one through free agency, but there are centers that they are looking at who they can acquire only through a trade.

The Charlotte Hornets were tied for 22nd in the league in scoring during the 2020-21 regular season. They averaged just 109.5 points a night and will need to add scoring from just about every position available.

After identifying their needs, Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak will have to execute a couple of trades that will help them address these needs or else end up missing the playoffs once again. Who should they pursue in trades this summer?

With LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward as their leaders, the future looks bright for the Charlotte Hornets but it could be brighter with an addition or two.

Here are 3 players that the Charlotte Hornets should pursue:

3. Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell may lack the defensive capabilities of traditional centers but he’s a workhorse under the basket with a soft touch from 10-to-15 feet away. The LA Lakers big man is relentless on the offensive end.

This past season, Harrell averaged 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds a game in only 22.9 minutes of action in a purple and gold uniform.

He also shot 62.2 percent from the field, so the Hornets are getting a player who rarely takes ill-advised shots. With the playing time that he will receive from the Charlotte Hornets, Harrell should average around 18 points and 9 rebounds a game for them.

The Lakers are interested in more perimeter scoring and the Charlotte Hornets can give them that through a sign-and-trade deal that includes either Devonte Graham or Malik Monk.

Convincing Harrell to opt-in for the final year of his contract may be the tricky part, but the fact that the Hornets can guarantee him more playing time than most teams would be enough to get him to agree to a trade to Charlotte.

