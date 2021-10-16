3 players of the Chicago Bulls expected to deliver big in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls had one of the best offseasons in the NBA, building a squad that stands a chance of lifting the franchise out of their four-year playoff hiatus. Fans are hopeful for what could be in the 2021-22 season, and they might not be disappointed.

While the whole team has to buy into the program, a few players are expected to shine through and through for the Chicago Bulls if they hope to have a successful season. Nikola Vucevic is one such player whose input will go a long way in helping the team stay competitive in the Eastern Conference.

It has been a rough 21st century for the Chicago Bulls, a team that outrightly dominated the NBA in the 90s. Their attempt at a rebuild after the 1997-98 season did not have as much success in the early years as intended. But there was a glimmer of hope after the franchise selected Derrick Rose with the first overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed Rose's journey, with fans wondering what could have been if he had stayed healthy while playing for the Chicago Bulls. Nonetheless, he won the 2011 MVP award and led them to the conference finals the same year but lost to the LeBron James-led Miami Heat.

To get back to winning ways, the Chicago Bulls have put together an exciting team in pursuit of their seventh NBA title. While that is a tall task in the 2021-22 NBA season, they could disrupt the balance of things in the East.

That said, here are three Chicago Bulls players who are expected to deliver big in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls

Lonzo Ball could have a breakout season as pundits have included him in the 2022 Most Improved Player award conversation. The 23-year-old joined the Chicago Bulls through a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2021 offseason.

Ball has shown glimpses of what he brings to the Chicago Bulls in pre-season fixtures and it has been a sight for sore eyes. He has returned to playing like a traditional point guard as opposed to being used as a three-and-D player during his last run with the Pelicans.

The preseason has given an insight into what to expect from what will be a fast-paced, up-tempo Chicago Bulls team. Ball is expected to average career-high averages in points and assists, with the potential of each pass leading to an assist given the scoring options on the team. He is expected to run the offense, a role that is crucial to their success in the 2021-22 season.

