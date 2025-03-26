3 players diagnosed with blood clots in 2024-25 NBA season feat. Victor Wembanyama 

As the 2024-25 NBA season winds down, injuries are piling up across the league, with teams routinely resting key players to stay healthy for the playoffs.
Arguably, the most concerning injury trend has been blood clot diagnoses, as three players have dealt with the ailment this season. Per Forbes' Evan Sidery, that marks the most such instances in a single campaign in the last 10 years.
Two of the NBA's biggest stars are currently sidelined with blood clots. The latest diagnosis threatens to derail a potential Eastern Conference contender's postseason hopes, heightening alarm surrounding the injury pattern.
On that note, here are three players who've been affected by blood clots during the past five-plus months.
3 players who have suffered from blood clots during 2024-25 NBA season
#3 Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons sophomore wing Ausar Thompson was the earliest player to suffer from blood clots this season, with his diagnosis dating to March of last year.
Thompson's rookie campaign was limited to 63 games, and he went on to miss Detroit's first 18 contests this season. The Pistons (41-32) started just 7-11 in the two-way player's absence.
However, the upstart Cade Cunningham-led squad has since become one of the NBA's most pleasant surprises, sitting sixth in the East.
#2 Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama was the first high-profile player diagnosed with blood clots this season. In late February, it was announced that he would miss the remainder of his sophomore campaign due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.
The first-time All-Star's setback after 46 appearances virtually eliminated any hopes of San Antonio (31-40) competing for a Western Conference play-in spot. The team has gone just 8-11 since Wembanyama exited its lineup.
#1 Damian Lillard
Like Wembanyama, Milwaukee Bucks star point guard Damian Lillard was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf on Tuesday. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, he will be sidelined "indefinitely."
Initially ruled out the last three contests due to right calf soreness, Lillard's injury update puts Milwaukee's rest-of-season outlook in question. With just 11 outings remaining, the nine-time All-Star's ailment could also hinder his squad's prospects of making a deep playoff run.
The Bucks (40-31) have gone 2-1 over their last three games without Lillard. However, they may struggle to generate enough playmaking during his potentially prolonged absence.
