3 players of the Golden State Warriors expected to deliver big in the 2021-22 NBA season

As the Golden State Warriors prepare for the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, there's going to be a variety of storylines to keep an eye on. It's no secret that this team is going to draw plenty of attention. On one hand, the Warriors have one of the most exciting players in the entire NBA as a part of their organization. Stephen Curry has become an absolute joy to watch. After another sensational season in 2020-21, Curry looks ready to carry have the Warriors firing on all cylinders for the upcoming season.

We'd all be lying to ourselves if we weren't anxiously waiting for Klay Thompson to return to the court as well. After suffering a number of season-ending injuries, Thompson is now expected to potentially return to NBA action around January. Once he returns, basketball fans will be anxious to see if the fellow splash brother can regain his form and make the Warriors backcourt dangerous again. We know what some of the veterans on this team are going to bring to the table. Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala will continue to be valuable assets with their versatility on both sides of the ball. But there are also some other names that could swing the entire momentum for the Warriors season if they perform at a high level. Let's take a look at three such players.

#3 James Wiseman

James Wiseman could be a big boost for the Golden State Warriors this year.

After the Golden State Warriors selected James Wiseman with the second overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, there were some lofty expectations. Wiseman has the tools to be a serious franchise piece for Golden State moving forward. He's an athletic big with a great size at 7'0" who offers intriguing two-way potential. The problem with Wiseman is that his learning curve as a rookie cannot be understated. After playing just three games in college, Wiseman was basically thrown into the fire during his rookie year. After an offseason in which Wiseman has stated that he feels better about the game slowing down, it's going to be fascinating to see the type of season the recently turned 20-year-old can have for the Warriors. Head coach Steve Kerr has even raved about James Wiseman's development throughout the offseason.

"He's doing really well, I think James is really kind of coming out of his shell," Kerr told reporters after practice Saturday. "You can really see the maturity, he's speaking up in meetings, feels much more confident, I can see it, and then the drill work he is doing, he is really picking things up quickly."

Although Wiseman has spent the offseason rehabbing, he's been working on the fundamentals of his game and trying to allow the game to slow down for him. After a year in which things seemed to be spinning for the rookie, Wiseman has the potential to hit the ground running once he takes the floor for the Warriors. If that can happen, Wiseman could give this Warriors team a serious boost.

