The Houston Rockets have a big problem on their hands as their point guard Fred VanVleet tore his ACL, which could keep him missing the 2025-2026 NBA season. VanVleet is seen to be one of the team's core players next season, after they reloaded their squad with the addition of Kevin Durant in the offseason.

VanVleet reportedly picked up his injury during a mini-camp in the Bahamas. He will be undergoing surgery to repair his ACL this week.

His sudden injury left the Rockets with no choice but to find a veteran replacement for VanVleet. However, the team does not have the flexibility to sign a free agent who could fill his role.

The team is now left with no choice but to trade one of their core piece to fill the shoes of VanVleet in the coming season.

Here are three names the Rockets should consider trading away before training camp:

3 players Houston Rockets should consider trading after Fred VanVleet ACL injury

Tari Eason

While Tari Eason has been an impressive all-around player for the Rockets since joining the team in 2022, his services could be used as an asset to snag another point guard who could replace VanVleet in the lineup.

Eason, who is just 24 years old, remains a valuable asset for any contender or rebuilding squad as he has shown that he can be a reliable player for any role.

Eason averaged 12.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season. His market value has been high, especially among contenders, so the Rockets could pounce on such value.

Reed Sheppard

Reed Sheppard has not panned out yet as a backup point guard for the Rockets last season. The incoming sophomore has only played 12.6 minutes per game last year, and only averaged 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

Despite his lack of minutes, many remained believers in Sheppard as he showed glimpses of his potential last year.

Sheppard's youth and potential could be his selling point for a swap with a veteran point guard, who could take the place of VanVleet from the starting lineup.

A trade could also do wonders for Sheppard as his possible new team could give him more exposure on the court.

Jabari Smith Jr.

The likelihood of Jabari Smith Jr's trade could be low, but he is still valuable enough to get a quality player back.

The former No. 3 pick could see a diminished role with Kevin Durant on the roster next season. With such expectations, the Rockets could see Smith Jr. as more of a trade asset than a foundational piece for the future.

Trading Smith Jr. would allow the team to fully invest in their present situation with Durant and Alperen Sengun leading the charge.

