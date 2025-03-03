3 players LA Lakers should eye in offseason from Phoenix Suns amid rebuild possibility

Amid their disastrous season, the Phoenix Suns are reportedly considering rebuilding in the offseason. Such a scenario could open the door for several NBA title contenders, including the LA Lakers, to zero in on Phoenix's veteran role players.

Ad

Despite entering the campaign with NBA championship hopes, the Suns' supposed Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal have yielded underwhelming returns. The team sits five games below .500 (28-33), good for just 11th in the Western Conference with 21 contests remaining.

On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that barring a "significant run into the playoffs," "real changes" could be coming to Phoenix, beginning with Durant's departure.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While the Suns are expected to retain Booker, they will likely be willing to move on from some of their proven supporting players. That includes a few who could fit well with the new-look Luka Doncic-led Lakers.

3 players LA Lakers could target in offseason if Phoenix Suns kickstart rebuild

#3 Royce O'Neale

Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (Image Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images)

Ad

While his offense comes and goes, Suns forward Royce O'Neale remains an accomplished 3-and-D player (1.5 steals and blocks per game, 41.5% 3-point shooting). O'Neale's perimeter skill set could complement Doncic, Lakers superstar forward LeBron James and shooting guard Austin Reaves' playmaking.

The eight-year veteran would give LA another versatile forward, like Dorian Finney-Smith, capable of playing multiple positions. Additionally, O'Neale is only making $10.1 million next season, making him a relatively affordable trade target.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 Tyus Jones

Phoenix Suns point guard Tyus Jones (Image Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

Ad

Point guard Tyus Jones signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Phoenix over the summer, looking to boost his stock on a contender. While that hasn't happened, Jones' playmaking (5.8 assists per game) and respectable 3-point shooting (40.7%) could still benefit numerous high-level teams.

Assuming Jones signs another relatively cheap deal, he could slot in as the Lakers' backup point guard, replacing streaky reserve Gabe Vincent. The 10-year veteran could also provide injury insurance for Doncic's play creation, given concerns about the five-time All-Star's fitness.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1 Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Grayson Allen (Image Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images)

Ad

Suns shooting guard Grayson Allen marks a pricier trade prospect for LA, as he is set to earn $16.9 million next season. Nevertheless, the seventh-year player has proven to be one of the NBA's top 3-point marksmen in recent years.

After shooting a league-best 46.1% from outside last season, Allen is shooting an elite 42.4% this year. Meanwhile, he can create his own offense off the dribble and provide auxiliary playmaking when needed.

Allen could serve as the Lakers' sixth man and feed off their top facilitators, including Doncic and James. However, his defensive shortcomings could limit his playing time in their closing lineups.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also Read: Former NBA champ lambasts Kevin Durant for 'downplaying winning' titles, questions value on contending teams

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback