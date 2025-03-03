Former NBA champ lambasts Kevin Durant for 'downplaying winning' titles, questions value on contending teams

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins questioned Kevin Durant’s hunger for championships, warning that younger teams looking to trade for him should consider his mindset carefully. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported earlier Sunday that Durant and the Phoenix Suns would likely work together to find him a new team this offseason if their tumultuous season continues to spiral.

Ad

According to Perkins, who won a championship with the 2008 Boston Celtics and was Durant's teammate in the early 2010s, the 28-32 Suns lack the leadership that Durant should be providing, which could be a red flag for contenders interested in acquiring him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“They’re missing leadership, and here's the bigger question: If you're a team that's actually looking to trade for Kevin Durant, and you're trying to win a championship, do you actually want to trade for him?” Perkins asked on NBA Countdown.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“I've never seen a player that downplays winning the championship more than Kevin Durant.”

Ad

Durant won back-to-back titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. Since then, he has joined the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns in hopes of contending but has fallen short of a championship.

Stephen A. Smith names the perfect team for Kevin Durant

While Kendrick Perkins raised concerns, Stephen A. Smith argued that Kevin Durant would be a perfect fit for a team loaded with assets: his former team, the Western Conference-leading OKC Thunder.

Ad

"If you're the OKC Thunder, you're damn right you better (trade for Durant)," Smith said. "Let me tell you why. They can't even use all the damn assets. You can give away four or five first-round picks and still have a boatload of picks you're the OKC Thunder."

Smith doubled down on Durant’s value:

"There is no question (Durant) can fit into any system," Smith continued. "There is no question, he is not a downgrade, he's not a minus, he is an additive, he is a plus."

Ad

READ: "They can't even use all the damn assets" - Stephen A. Smith pushes OKC Thunder to reunite with Kevin Durant in title pursuit

Charania reported that Durant was blindsided by trade rumors and is frustrated that his name was mentioned in trade discussions. The insider said unless the Suns drastically turn their season around, a breakup seems likely.

Expand Tweet

Other potential suitors for Durant include the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets. While staying in Phoenix remains a possibility, the Suns face major obstacles in retooling their roster due to limited assets and Bradley Beal’s contract, which is widely considered one of the worst in the NBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback