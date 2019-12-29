3 players Los Angeles Lakers should trade for before the deadline

The Lakers are in dire need of quality reinforcements.

Despite losing four straight games, the Los Angeles Lakers are still leading all Western Conference teams by a decent margin. However, the realization that major heavylifting on the offensive and defensive end of the floor is severely concentrated between two guys, does not resonate promise in the long run. And for a team looking to make a legit postseason run, the Lakers roster seems a bit dysfunctional at the moment.

As of late, the purple-and-gold have not been playing like the championship contenders we all think them to be. Once the focus moves past the two generational superstars in Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the team fails to make a solid case for a deep playoff run down the stretch. Apparently, the front office gave up a ton of assets to bag AD, resulting a glaring lack of moving pieces in order to land another major component for the roster.

LeBron James.

With limited options at their disposal, the Lakers camp desperately needs to incorporate key role players who can take some of the load off their stars in a way that the current unit hasn't been able to. On that note, let's take a look at three individuals that the front office should target as we inch towards the February trade deadline.

#1 JJ Redick

Redick brings the professionalism needed to win a championship

JJ Redick's switch to New Orleans hasn't exactly panned out the way he's have expected. The team possesses the second worst record of the West, and seems far removed from a surefire playoff contending unit.

If only the Lakers could land the sharp shooter in exchange for young talents, cap fillers and future picks, it'll fortify the shooting ends for a pass-first point guard like LeBron. A cold-hearted clutch bucket maker in Redick is what the team needs down the stretch, as his long-range prowess would draw considerable interest and space the floor for AD and Bron.

The 35-year-old veteran is shooting a lights out 46% from beyond the arc this season so far, while averaging almost 16 points per game for the ailing Pelicans lineup.

