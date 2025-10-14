3 players on massive contracts who have a point to prove this season feat. Luka Doncic

After being traded by the Dallas Mavericks and a first-round playoff exit with the LA Lakers, Luka Doncic is heading into the 2025-26 season under massive pressure to perform. Doncic was subject to criticism on social media last season after reports emerged, suggesting the Mavericks were skeptical of his long-term health.

Because of the trade, Doncic lost out on a potential $345 million extension with Dallas. With his transformation this offseason and performance at the EuroBasket 2025, the Slovenian guard seems to have a chip on his shoulder, and he isn’t alone.

There are several NBA stars, like Luka Doncic, who are on massive contracts and will be heading into the 2025-26 season with a much to prove. Let’s take a look.

3 players on massive contracts with a point to prove in the 2025-26 NBA season ft. Luka Doncic

1) Luka Doncic

NBA: Luka Doncic Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Contract: Four years, $206,838,444 (UFA in 2029)

After acquiring Luka Doncic midseason, many expected the Lakers to have a strong showing in the playoffs, backed by him, LeBron James and Austin Reaves. Much to everyone’s surprise, the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the Lakers in the first round in five games.

Throughout the series, Doncic faced much criticism on social media, with fans claiming he lacked effort on the defensive end. Some fans also claimed that he was out of shape.

Doncic seems to have heard the commotion. After a summer of rigorous training, he was featured on the cover of Men’s Health in July and was also named as one of the best defenders at EuroBasket 2025.

Heading into the new season, Luka Doncic has a point to prove, both to the Mavericks and his critics. He averaged 30.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists in the 2025 playoffs, setting the bar high for 2025-26.

2) Zion Williamson

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans-Media Day - Source: Imagn

Contract: Five years, $197,230,450 (UFA in 2028)

When the New Orleans Pelicans drafted Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick in 2019, he was being hailed as the "next LeBron James." Williamson had put the league on notice during his high school days with his freakish athleticism and NBA-ready build.

Six years later, in 2025, Williamson is entering his seventh season in the league and has yet to play a single minute in the playoffs. He has played 214 games, averaging 24.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

His career has been riddled with injury struggles as he has only played more than 40 games in two of his six seasons in the league. Heading into 2025-26, Williamson seems to be in the best shape of his career.

He has a lot of potential to still live up to and has a point to prove as he nears the end of his deal with the Pelicans.

3) Trae Young

NBA: Preseason-Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn

Contract: Five years, $215,159,700 (UFA in 2027)

After the Atlanta Hawks came out of the 2018 draft with Trae Young, many believed that it would be a turning point for the franchise. Coming into the league, Young was criticized for his defensive deficiencies but hailed as one of the best 3-point shooters and playmakers of his class.

He led the Hawks to the conference semifinals in his third season in the league, giving the fans much to be excited about. But the Hawks haven't won a playoff series since, and have failed to reach the postseason after 2023.

In 2025-26, Young will enter the final guaranteed season of his contract with the Hawks. According to reports, talks on a potential extension are yet to begin, leaving his future open-ended.

While Trae Young is undoubtedly one of the best playmaking guards in the league, he will have a point to prove if he is to earn an extension with the Atlanta Hawks.

