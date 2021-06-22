3 players who may not return for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2021-2022 NBA Season

Earning a place in the NBA playoffs was an outstanding effort from a Memphis Grizzlies team that were undermanned and written off all season. In fact, their dramatic win over the Golden State Warriors could be the reason they are considered as postseason candidates next year.

The Grizzlies have a startlingly talented young core who proved a lot of critics wrong behind Ja Morant's immense offensive displays. Their front office has retooled the roster with shrewd trade acquisitions and by finding value in the NBA draft. They are a team that will grind until the final whistle and have a two-way anchor in Jonas Valancuinas at center.

Jonas Valanciunas puts together a monster performance of 23 PTS, 23 REB to push the @memgrizz past SAS! #StateFarmPlayIn



Grizzlies will face the Warriors Friday at 9pm/et on ESPN to decide the West #8 seed. pic.twitter.com/xN0XQqsnIC — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2021

However, there are always ways to improve a team and in this article, we will examine three players who could depart the Memphis Grizzlies this summer to make way for other talent.

3 players the Memphis Grizzlies could move on in their offseason trading

Not many predicted the Memphis Grizzlies to go into the Chase Center and defeat the Golden State Warriors to advance to the playoffs. Morant and co. will hope they have now set the record straight and should be considered playoff hopefuls for years to come.

Despite the established nature of the team - 13 players are under contract through next season - they need one or two more scorers to make them contenders in the postseason rather than a team there to make up the numbers. These three squad members could be used to do just that.

#3 Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies young star Jaren Jackson Jr.

It's fair to say Jaren Jackson Jr.'s season with the Memphis Grizzlies has been turbulent. The side were reported to be frustrated by his injury history, having not played in more than 60 games in any of his three years with the team.

Nevertheless, he has shown glimpses of why they drafted him fourth overall in 2018 and he played in all five of their playoff games against the Utah Jazz. The highlight of which came in game four when Jackson put up 21 points and six rebounds.

Welcome back, Jaren Jackson Jr.! 🙌



📺: NBA TV pic.twitter.com/LKXtHsjlEO — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2021

Jackson's ceiling of potential is high and he could be a cornerstone of the Memphis Grizzlies' future. He is eligible for a rookie contract extension in the summer, though the organization's hierarchy will have to consider how they see his future unfolding before making any decisions.

Jackson has already proven himself to be a top-level two-way talent, but with his injury history the Grizzlies could be reluctant to give up a large sum to him in a new deal.

Stay updated with the latest NBA content via our Facebook page. Click here to follow!

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande