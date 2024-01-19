3 players Milwaukee Bucks could ship to land Dejounte Murray at NBA Trade Deadline 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks surprised fans after it was reported that they had entered the Dejounte Murray trade talks. While they already have a great roster with Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton as their stars, they feel they can improve their group.

It was a surprise to see the Bucks, currently second in the Eastern Conference standings, try and pursue another star. But looking at it from a different lens, it's evident that Milwaukee's defense hasn't been the best this season. Their pursuit of the star guard could be their solution to improve their defensive woes.

How can Dejounte Murray help the Bucks?

The Bucks are currently 22nd in the league when it comes to defense. This was a significant difference from last season, as they finished fourth in the league in defense. After getting rid of Jrue Holiday, their defense has suffered, and the team believes that trading for Dejounte Murray could fix their defensive woes.

That might be true, as Murray is one of the best defenders in the league right now. The numbers from the Atlanta Hawks guard may have dropped this year, on the defensive end, but he's able to make an impact on that end whenever the team needs it. The 6-foot-5 guard can make the Bucks a scary defensive team once again, which could be problematic for opposing teams.

With that, here are three payers the Bucks can trade for Murray this season.

#3 Pat Connaughton

Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks

The Bucks have a chance to move on from Pat Connaughton this year. Lucky for them, they can get an excellent player in exchange for him. Murray is on an expiring deal and is only earning $18 million this season. With his small contract, Milwaukee can put a decent package centered around Connaughton.

The high-flying guard is only earning $9.4 million this season. If they add Cameron Payne, who's earning $6.5 million, that should be enough for the Hawks to agree with the trade. They could add a few draft assets to easily convince the Hawls, which could be the case if they go down this path.

#2 Bobby Portis

Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks - NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022

Bobby Portis is an extremely valuable big for the Bucks. However, it's time for him to move on so that the team can have another shot at winning the title. Portis is earning $11.7 million this season, which isn't enough to match the star guard's salary for this year.

Similar to the Connaughton trade, the 2021 champions can include Payne in the mix to not complicate things. Portis' numbers have dropped slightly this season and moving him as soon as possible could save them some trouble once he starts losing value in the trade market.

#1 Kris Middleton

Atlanta Hawks v Milwaukee Bucks

Many fans think it's time for Middleton to be moved by the Bucks. He's been a problem for the team the past few seasons as his health has caused him to miss a huge chunk of games. The 6-foot-7 forward hasn't been the same since winning the title and it's best to exchange him for someone more reliable.

Milwaukee has a chance to get rid of his three-year, $102 million deal. They can save money by acquiring Dejounte Murray, who's a younger and better fit for the team. The Bucks can get their money's worth by trading Middleton away this season.

