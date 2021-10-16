3 players of the Philadelphia 76ers expected to deliver big in the 2021-22 NBA season

Playoff success has eluded the Philadelphia 76ers for a while, as they are yet to win a championship this century. Last season, they were knocked out in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The 76ers are as formidable as any team in the NBA, and can make a run for the famed Larry O'Brien trophy. However, a few players will have to be at their best throughout the season for them to have a decent shot at competing for the championship.

Despite a first-place finish in the Eastern Conference last season, the Philadelphia 76ers experienced a collapse in series-defining moments in Round 2 of the playoffs. That led to an offseason-long saga with Ben Simmons that has recently been risolved with the player rejoining the team despite missing training camp.

Several superstars have tried to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a championship since 1983, but have failed to do so. Allen Iverson came the closest, featuring in the 2001 NBA Finals, where the 76ers lost to the LA Lakers. The finger-wagging Dikembe Mutombo was also a part of that team, averaging 2.5 blocks despite being 34 at the time.

The Philadelphia 76ers, undoubtedly, will love to compete for the NBA championship in the 2021-22 season. Here are three players who will need to produce big for them to have a shot at the title.

#3 Danny Green

Danny Green (#14) of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball

Danny Green has won a championship with every team he has played for except the Cleveland Cavaliers, who selected him in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft. The 34-year-old has spent 12 years in the league, and has three rings against his name

The Philadelphia 76ers could benefit greatly from Green's inclusion in their roster. His effort at both ends of the court as a 3 and D could be key in their quest for a championship.

Green showed his shooting range for the 76ers last season, shooting 40.5% from the deep on 6.3 attempts per game. Defensively, he can guard positions 1-3, and has done a decent job patrolling the perimeter thus far.

Perhaps the most key attribute he brings to the Philadelphia 76ers is his championship experience. Green has won three championships with as many different teams across both conferences while being a significant contributor. His first came in 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs, followed by back-to-back wins in 2019 and 2020 with the Toronto Raptors and the LA Lakers Lakers, respectively.

A calf injury sidelined Green during the conference semi-finals last season. For the 76ers to have a successful 2021-22 campaign, Green will have to produce big at both ends of the court.

