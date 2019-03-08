OKC Thunder News: 3 players the Oklahoma City Thunder should bring back this summer

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.04K // 08 Mar 2019, 04:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Corey Brewer spent the second half of the 17/18 season in Oklahoma City

When the Oklahoma City Thunder signed Paul George to a huge multi-year deal last summer, the organization lost a lot of flexibility in both future trade and free-agency markets. The addition of George on a four-year deal left the Thunder with one of the highest payrolls in NBA history, and due to the luxury tax rule, OKC will struggle to compete with rival teams this summer.

This means that Sam Presti and the Thunder need to get creative this summer, and it is possible that the organization will try to use previously established relationships with ex-players. Due to constant roster changes, the NBA is currently crawling with former OKC men, and here we will look at the three most likely to return to Oklahoma City this summer.

#3 Alex Abrines

Alex Abrines was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder back in 2013

After missing much of the season through personal issues, Alex Abrines was released by the Thunder last month. The decision was described as mutual, with both parties agreeing that Abrines should prioritize getting his personal affairs in order. Amidst his departure, Abrines voluntary gave up the remaining money that he was owed for the season, a move that will reportedly save the Thunder more than $10 million in luxury tax. Evidently, Abrines and the Thunder parted on good terms, and there have already been rumors that the 25-year-old could return to the organization in the summer.

Before being affected by his personal issues, Abrines was enjoying the best start to a season of his career, and back in November, the shooting guard dropped 25 points against the Charlotte Hornets. Ultimately, Abrines still has the potential to become a crucial member of Billy Donovan's rotation, and if the Thunder can convince Abrines to take a pay cut from his previous deal, a deal is worth exploring this summer.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement