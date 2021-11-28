3 players who could thrive next to Charlotte Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball has started off his 2021-22 campaign well, putting up good numbers in both scoring and playmaking. After 22 games, he is averaging 19.4 points, eight assists and 7.9 rebounds for the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, with a 13-9 record.

Meanwhile, Ball, the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year, has gained recognition for his elite decision making and his approach to the game. The Hornets had a chance to reach the 2021 playoffs through the play-in tournament, but lost the 9th-10th match-up against the Indiana Pacers. With Ball in their ranks now, they'll fancy their chances of reaching the postseason.

LaMelo Ball tends to get the rest of the team involved, and makes them look good. On that note, here is a look at three players who could thrive alongside him:

#3 Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson paired with Lonzo Ball was expected to be a long-term proposition for the Pelicans. However, the team saw things differently and let Ball go. In his two seasons with the Pelicans, Ball averaged an assist percentage of 27.4, providing impressive service to the big man Williamson.

Overtime @overtime LaMelo Ball Reacts To Playing ZION WILLIAMSON! Reveals HUGE SECRET About Shareef O'Neal & Zion 😱 LaMelo Ball Reacts To Playing ZION WILLIAMSON! Reveals HUGE SECRET About Shareef O'Neal & Zion 😱 https://t.co/XS0kOHiLGu

Now there is the possibility of LaMelo Ball teaming up with Zion Williamson, who is yet to play a game this season. Whenever he does return, having a strong facilitator would be crucial for Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

LaMelo Ball is averaging an assist percentage of 34.7 this season. Zion Williamson is a threat inside the paint when he is healthy. Ball could enhance that threat with his smart plays.

#2 Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal has been an efficient scorer in the last few seasons. Before the start of the current campaign, he averaged 30.9 points in two seasons with the Washington Wizards.

Beal can create and move well without the ball, showing that alongside Russell Westbrook last season.

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo Bradley Beal wanted this carry called on LaMelo Ball last night😂



Clean or na? Bradley Beal wanted this carry called on LaMelo Ball last night😂 Clean or na? https://t.co/cobkzMiEQa

Ball pairing up with Beal is an exciting proposition. The partnership could be beneficial for both, as Beal’s experience could shape Ball’s growth. Meanwhile, partnering with Ball could put Beal in serious contention to win his first NBA championship.

#1 Jayson Tatum

For a while, the Celtics have struggled despite having the All-Star-caliber Jayson Tatum on their roster.

He is definitely a player to build a franchise around, and having the right pieces can elevate Tatum’s contribution. He is a volume shooter, and can take on leadership duties for the team. But when it comes to playmaking, he can certainly use some help.

Ball fits in just right with Tatum’s game style, and have age on their side as well. The youngsters together could pose problems galore for opposition teams.

Once playmaking responsibilities are taken away from Tatum, his output could improve. Additionally, if the playmaker is going to be Ball, those buckets could become easier.

Edited by Bhargav