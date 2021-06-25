3 Players unlikely to return with the Brooklyn Nets for the 2021-22 NBA Season

The Brooklyn Nets were knocked out by the Milwaukee Bucks in 7 games in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals. Two of their three stars in the form of Kyrie Irving and James Harden suffered injuries at arguably the worst time of the season, allowing the Milwaukee Bucks to host a spirited comeback, riding on the performances from their own “Big 3.”

In his first season as head coach, @SteveNash led the Nets to a franchise-record .667 winning percentage 📝 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 24, 2021

Regardless, the untimely knockout has led to the emergence of multiple trade rumors, with Kristaps Porzingis one of the prime names that has been mentioned in recent weeks. Regardless of the new acquisitions/roster changes, a number of stars are not expected to return to the franchise for the 2021-22 NBA season.

3 Players unlikely to return to the Brooklyn Nets for the 2021-22 NBA season

It is obvious that the Brooklyn Nets will be one of the prime favorites for the 2021-22 NBA title if only they are able to have their three stars fit and firing. Kevin Durant was the only one among the trio who was available for all of the playoff games this season.

A number of players have failed to impress, considering the Nets’ change in lineup towards the end of the season. DeAndre Jordan, who was rather ineffective throughout the entire campaign, could be among the big names headed out the door.

We look at three other players most likely to leave the Brooklyn Nets at the end of the season.

#3 Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot

Cabarrot arrived at the Nets as a potential role player who added depth and scoring to the bench and seemed to have the potential to turn into a starter. However, the now 25-year old has regressed offensively and finds himself at the bottom of the pecking order, with the Brooklyn Nets instead relying on the likes of Jeff Green and Bruce Brown from off the bench.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Brooklyn Nets

Both players impressed, especially during the playoffs, which meant a lack of playing time for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot for much of the season. Cabarrot is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in the coming offseason and there is no suggestion he will be re-signed by the Brooklyn Nets.

#2 Chris Chiozza

Another player who is scheduled to be a free agent and is highly unlikely to be re-signed by the Brooklyn Nets is Chris Chiozza. The 25-year old Point Guard featured in just 22 matches this season, starting one. He averaged 4 points and 3 assists and is sharing the roster with two of the most free-scoring guards in the NBA.

Chiozza was involved in the NBA Playoffs for less than 20 minutes this season and failed to score a single point. The Brooklyn Nets have a number of free agents they will be looking to retain for the upcoming season, including the likes of Blake Griffin, Bruce Brown Jr. and Mike James. However, Chiozza is set to be moved.

#3 Spencer Dinwiddie

Apart from his unfortunate injury, Spencer Dinwiddie has hardly done anything wrong when given a chance. As recently as last season, he produced more than 21 points per game along with 6.8 assists per game. Regardless, Spencer Dinwiddie has already declined the player-option on his contract for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have no shortage of guards and, considering recent rumors linking them to a high-profile Center, they might as well be looking to use him in a potential sign-and-trade deal. Spencer Dinwiddie is highly unlikely to return to the Brooklyn Nets roster for the coming season.

