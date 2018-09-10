3 Players who should be targeted by the Lakers in the 2019 free agency

The 2018 free agency was a great one for the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite missing out on Paul George, the Lakers managed to get the biggest coup of them all, LeBron James.

They surrounded King James with some exciting prospects, forming a good mixture of experience and youth. But their roster right now won't be able to challenge the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James will be looking to bring a championship to LA

With the buyout of Luol Deng, the Lakers have $38M in Salary Cap space for next year's free agency, enough for every max salary free agent available. LeBron James already being locked up for the next four years, LAL can get a second superstar to pair up with James and take the challenge to the Warriors.

Let's have a look at the top three free agents that the Lakers should target from the elite 2019 free agency group.

#3 Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has won two consecutive rings with the Warriors

Kevin Durant is the second best player in the NBA right now. He is the winner of the last two finals MVP awards. He averaged 26.4 PPG, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 51.6 FG% in the title-winning last season.

KD has already raved about James going to the Lakers and has called it a 'perfect move'. He has also shown interest about a move to the Lakers. KD joining LeBron in LA would be very tantalizing for the Lakers. This would also weaken the Warriors and Lakers will emerge as the clear favorites for the championship.

But Durant has long been LeBron's biggest rival. It is highly questionable that KD will leave his current position of dominance with the Warriors to join James in LA and help in enhancing James's legacy. But if the chance comes, the Lakers will definitely pounce on the opportunity to have the top two players in the world on their team.

