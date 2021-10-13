3 potential changes the New Orleans Pelicans might face after the appointment of Willie Green and Mike D'Antoni

The New Orleans Pelicans underperformed in the previous NBA season, finishing eleventh in the Western Conference. This was despite their talented roster construction headlined by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Not long after the season's end, there were whispers of franchise centerpiece Williamson's growing frustration, and changes were made to the coaching staff.

Former head coach Stan Van Gundy was let go, and rookie Willie Green was subsequently hired to fill that void.

Jarron Collins joins the pre-built assistant coaching roster for the New Orleans Pelicans, consisting of Casey Hill, Fred Vinson and Teresa Weatherspoon. Mike D'Antoni, a known offensive innovator, was also brought in under the title of coaching advisor.

The New Orleans Pelicans are likely to have a different focus this season due to the aforementioned coaching changes and substantial roster movements.

#3 - A more lighthearted New Orleans Pelicans locker room

Feeling motivated and comfortable playing for your head coach has a real on-court impact in today's NBA

Stan Van Gundy is known to have more of a traditional coaching style, which is understandable when you consider he has been a part of the NBA coaching staff since the 1995-96 season. Yet, the New Orleans Pelicans roster was notably young last season, with nine rotation players under the age of 25.

It's not uncommon for some young players to respond poorly to a more strict and uptight demeanor from their head coach.

Fortunately, Willie Green seems to be on the opposite end of the spectrum. The 40-year-old has 12 years of experience as an NBA player before he retired in 2015. That experience, along with him being 22 years younger than Stan Van Gundy, could appeal to the younger talent of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Feeling motivated and comfortable playing for your head coach has a real on-court impact in today's NBA. We could witness that with the New Orleans Pelicans this season as they have gone from traditional to modern coaches.

