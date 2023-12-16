3 potential reasons behind Luka Doncic’s lack of favouritism for MVP award

Luka Doncic continues to play at an MVP level with impressive averages early on in the season. In 23 games, Doncic has averages of 32.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg and 9.1 apg, on 48.6 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. Still, he is not a Top-3 candidate for the MVP award, and NBA.com even has him at No.5 this week.

But why is that the case? What are the reasons for this lack of favoritism despite his stellar numbers and Dallas being fourth in the West (15-9)? Let us find out.

Three potential reasons behind Luka Doncic’s lack of favoritism for MVP award

#3 - Dallas Mavericks not being a top seed in the West at the moment

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have made a great start early in the season and maintain a Top-four push in the West. With a 15-9 record, they are fourth and trail the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves by three and a half games (18-5).

Despite their promising start, the Mavs have been inconsistent lately and missed opportunities to climb to the top spot in the West. They also lost to the Timberwolves at home some days ago (119-101). This is why Doncic is not higher than fourth or fifth place.

#2 - Luka Doncic has to average a triple-double to become a frontrunner for the MVP award

Luka Doncic is flirting with triple-double averages this season

Luka Doncic is flirting with the triple-double in season averages so far. However, he should play even better and reach triple-double averages to become a frontrunner for the MVP award.

He is second in the scoring champion race, behind reigning NBA MVP and scoring champion Joel Embiid. However, he has not managed to climb higher in the MVP rankings.

#1 - Rankings are based on trending players

Joel Embiid is the frontrunner to repeat as NBA MVP and scoring champion

Giannis Antetokounmpo (No.3) scored a franchise-record 64 points for the Milwaukee Bucks vs the Indiana Pacers a few days ago. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic (No.2) made NBA history after becoming the first player to have at least ten triple-doubles in seven straight years.

Also, reigning MVP Joel Embiid scored 30 or more points for the ninth match in a row and continues to lead in scoring with 33.8 ppg. Moreover, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (No.4) has been the main reason for the OKC Thunder's excellent start to the season (third in the West, 15-8). This is probably where Doncic falls behind.