Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 14, 2023

Seven NBA games are scheduled for Thursday, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks. Minnesota (17-5) is tied with the Boston Celtics for the best record in the league and is atop the West. Dallas (15-8) isn’t doing bad either and is third in the West.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks preview, including the prediction and betting tips, for Dec. 14. The two teams have played each other 132 times in the regular season.

Dallas holds the all-time advantage at 76-56. The last time the two teams met was on Feb. 13 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Anthony Edwards had 32 points in Minnesota’s 124-121 win. They have split their past 10 meetings.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks game is scheduled for Thursday at the American Airlines Center. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+110) vs Mavericks (-130)

Spread: Timberwolves +2 (-110) vs Mavericks -2 (-110)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -110 (o229) vs Mavericks -110 (u229)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off of a 121-107 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Before that, they were on a six-game win streak and have won eight of their last 10 games.

The Dallas Mavericks last played on Tuesday and won 127-125 against the LA Lakers. Dallas is on a four-game win streak and is 6-4 in its last 10 games. This contest will be all about which team can prove its dominance at the top of the Western Conference.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks predicted lineups

According to ESPN, the Minnesota Timberwolves have four players on their injury report.

Anthony Edwards is dealing with a hip issue and is questionable, as are Jordan McLaughlin (knee) and Jaden McDaniels (ankle). Jaylen Clark is out for most of the first half of the season.

If Edwards isn’t fit to play, expect coach Chris Finch to start Mike Conley, Troy Brown, Karl-Anthony Towns, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rudy Gobert.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are down bad with injury, having six players on their injury report. Kyrie Irving (heel), Maxi Kleber (toe) and Josh Green (right elbow sprain) are out. Seth Curry (ankle, questionable), Derrick Jones (quadriceps, questionable) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (back, probable) complete the list.

If Curry isn’t able to suit up, expect coach Jason Kidd to start Luka Doncic, Jaden Hardy, Grant Williams, Dante Exum and Dereck Lively II.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Luka Doncic has an over/under of 33.5 points for the game. He has scored 33, 35, 32, 40 and 36 in the last five games. Expect him to go over 33.5 points, as he will have an even higher offensive load with so many players injured.

Dereck Lively has an over/under of 8.5 points. This should be an easy over, as he has scored 10 points or more in four of the last five games.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Dallas Mavericks are slight favorites to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

Dallas has homecourt advantage, but its injury concerns could prove too much against the best defensive team in the league. Minnesota has a defensive rating of 106.9, and if the trend continues, expect the game to not have more than 229 points.

