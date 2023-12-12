"The award should be named after him": Fans rejoice over Ernie Johnson’s "long overdue" Sports Broadcasting HoF induction

Ernie Johnson has been an integral part of Inside the NBA since 1990 and has helped make the show a household name. After more than 30 years of top-notch basketball analysis, Johnson will get his due diligence as he will be inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame on Tuesday. The induction ceremony will take place at the New York Hilton.

Besides the long-time studio-show host, eight more names will be inducted into the Class of 2023:

Val Ackerman, Big East Conference commissioner and WNBA’s first president

Cris Collinsworth, NBC Sunday Night Football analyst

Steve Hellmuth, former EVP, media operations and technology for NBA

Lance Barrow, ex-CBS Sports producer

Andrea Joyce, sports reporter

Tom Fletcher, inventor of the super-slo-mo camera

Jeff Zachary, legendary camera operator.

Tony Petitti, Big Ten Commissioner and former TV-network executive

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fans were quick to appreciate Ernie Johnson’s greatness, with one going as far as to claim that the recognition should be renamed after the legendary host:

“The award should be named after him how is he not already in”

Expand Tweet

Another fan called Johnson the greatest ever:

"Well deserved! Ernie is the GOAT."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions that encapsulate the joy shared by fans at Johnson's induction:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also read: “Posting like a Facebook mother”: NBA fans troll Shaquille O'Neal for ‘old school’ IG post

How did Ernie Johnson find out about his induction?

Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson have been co-workers at Inside the NBA since 2000. The two, along with Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, have made the show a globally recognizable brand in sports broadcasting. With such a rich history, it was only fitting that Johnson learnt of his induction from fellow Sports Broadcasting HoFer Barkley (Class of 2021).

Barkley and Johnson were live from the set of “The Match” in Las Vegas on June 29 when the former NBA MVP relayed the news.

"Can I say something, Ernie?" Barkley said.

"I think you already are," Johnson replied.

What Barkley said next had Johnson in shock and trying to gather his emotions:

"This is big. This is big. … I'm the only person up here (who) knows this. ... It's an honor and a privilege to congratulate Ernie Johnson going into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame."

After taking a moment to gather himself, Johnson said:

“I've been at this for 34 years at the same place. It's been over 40 years in broadcasting and I'm stunned. Thank you so much, I appreciate that very much. ... What a cool day."

Expand Tweet

While we cannot be sure, we definitely expect Barkley, Shaq and Smith to be present during the induction later today.

Also read: “Where the hell did you find that?”: Stephen A. Smith loses it after Shannon Sharpe’s latest GOAT mask stunt