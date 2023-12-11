If you are someone as famous as Shaquille O'Neal, almost anything you do will make the headlines. This theory was proved right again Monday after the former LA Lakers center put up a post on Instagram. The 15-time All-Star shared a post that read:

“Yes, I am old school. I have good manners, I show respect and I will always help those who need me. It is not because I am old fashioned. It’s because I was raised properly.”

It isn't new for Shaquille O'Neal to take to social media to share his views. He can be often found on Instagram settling NBA debates or promoting his businesses and artistic endeavors.

As expected, fans took to the comments to share their thoughts, with one comparing Shaq with a Facebook mother:

“Shaq posting like a Facebook mother”

Another user got extra creative and rated the post on its delivery:

“The ‘old fashioned’ part seems redundant cause you started with ‘yes I’m old school’ but good message. 4/10 on delivery”

Here are some of the other reactions to Shaq’s post:

It is unknown at this time why Shaquille O'Neal put up the aforementioned post. It is anybody’s guess if it was Shaq’s way of retaliating to someone calling him “old school.”

Shaquille O'Neal called Tyrese Haliburton by the wrong name after NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals

In what can only be categorized as a classic Shaq being Shaq moment, the four-time NBA champion recently referred to Tyrese Haliburton as Trae Young. The incident occurred Thursday after the Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 128-119 in the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals.

Haliburton was on set, along with his dad, to discuss the win and his 27 points, 15 assists performance.

Shaq said:

"It was a joy watching you today. I came in the green room and I told Kenny, 'Trae [Young] is the real deal.'"

Ernie Johnson was quick to correct Shaq:

"So is Tyrese [Haliburton]."

Shaquille O'Neal, realizing his error, blamed it on the legal status of cannabis in Nevada:

“I mean Tyrese, excuse me. You remind me of … Ernie, it ain’t me. It’s that damn cannabis behind me.”

Such incidents are common with the "NBA on TNT" crew, as Shaq and the ever-lively Charles Barkley work as analysts for the fan-favorite NBA show. Meanwhile, Haliburton and the Pacers lost 123-109 to the LA Lakers in the final Saturday.