3 power forwards who have performed below expectations so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

The NBA is ever-changing, and power forwards are expected to take on several roles, more than they are used to. While some are successfully evolving and flourishing in the current NBA climate that demands everyone to shoot the ball, a few have struggled to find their footing.

There have been several surprises so far this season. The underdogs are making a lot more noise in their conferences, giving the "big teams" a lot to think about.

One such team is the Memphis Grizzlies, with Jaren Jackson Jr a standout performer. While he is not the best player on the team, the power forward has returned from a one-year absence and is making an impact on both ends of the court.

A lot could change down the line, but here are three power forwards who have performed below expectations so far this season.

#3 Jaden McDaniels

Jaden McDaniels #3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves were excited over the prospect of Jaden McDaniels after he was picked in the 2020-21 draft. His length, skills and defensive abilities could make him a solid two-way player, but that has not been the case so far.

It's understandable not to have many looks, given that he's on a team with elite-level players like Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell. However, McDaniels has not taken advantage of his opportunities. Although he has started all games for the Wolves, he's only shooting 38.3% from the field and averaging 3.9 points per game.

McDaniels could grow into a top talent, but is currently struggling. He has not provided much help to his team this season.

#2 Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets

It's all hands on deck for the Denver Nuggets, seeing as they have to play for longer without Jamal Murray. But Aaron Gordon's contribution so far has not been at the level many expected.

It has been a slow start for the Nuggets, who could do with more scoring to better their 4-4 record. Although Gordon is averaging 12.6 points per game, he is still not playing at his best. Gordon can do more for the Nuggets, considering how athletic he is, especially to ease the load on Nikola Jokic in Murray's absence.

Nuggets Nation @NuggetsNationCP Mike Malone thinks Aaron Gordon has all-defensive team capabilities and we couldn’t agree more 🙌 Mike Malone thinks Aaron Gordon has all-defensive team capabilities and we couldn’t agree more 🙌 https://t.co/ju5fN0KTY2

Gordon's efforts on defense have been immense, but he still has to unlock a new level offensively to help the Nuggets achieve success this season.

#1 Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks and Christian Wood #35 of the Houston Rockets battle for position

Kristaps Porzingis ended the 2020-21 season on a horrible note, and while it looks like he's getting back to his former self, he's not there yet. Although the star is currently sidelined due to a back injury, the three games he featured showed he has not recaptured his scoring form.

Fadeaway World @FadeawayWorld Can Kristaps Porzingis ever become an All-Star caliber player again? 🤔 Can Kristaps Porzingis ever become an All-Star caliber player again? 🤔 https://t.co/QByC1YvYdf

Although he's averaging 12.7 points in three games, he has been ineffective in scoring from various areas of the court. The Latvian is shooting 30.2% from the field on 14.3 attempts per game so far this season.

Three games might be a small sample size to come to a definite conclusion, but averaging 12.7 points for a player who is supposed to be the Dallas Mavericks' second scoring option doesn't scream 'effective'. Porzingis' length and versatility give him an advantage offensively, and he has often been likened to the great Dirk Nowitzki. Unfortunately, his shooting slump is a cause for worry.

