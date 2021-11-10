3 power forwards who have exceeded expectations so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season has been electrifying so far, with surprise performances from unexpected players and teams alike. While the guards have stolen the show early on, a few power forwards have taken their games to new levels, surpassing expectations many had coming into the season.

Basketball has changed over the years, demanding everyone to be a shooter, which is why power forwards have incorporated three-point shooting into their games. They help spread the court and provide open lanes to the rim for guards that love to put their heads down and attack.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has put in a good shift so far for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2021-22 NBA season, returning from a major injury and playing the game at a high level. He has been solid on both ends of the court and could develop into a lethal two-way player.

Many power forwards came into the 2021-22 NBA season with renewed energy but are still missing that "wow" factor. It is worth noting that the aim of this article is not to take away from any player's efforts thus far this season but to commend those that have been surprise packages so far.

That said, here are three power forwards who have performed above expectations so far in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma did not have the best run with the LA Lakers, but he has been given a chance with the Washington Wizards and is reinventing his game. Although he is still not one of the most efficient scorers in the league, he is pulling his weight on both ends of the floor.

The desire to prove his doubters wrong has made Kuz play at a level we have not seen since his second year in the NBA. He is averaging 14.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

Kuzma has been cleaning the glass for the Wizards at an efficient rate and is currently the team's best rebounder. He has cashed in on several second-chance buckets and prevented the opposition from doing the same on the other end of the floor.

#2 Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes #40 of the Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings came into the 2021-22 NBA season with plans to build around their backcourt duo of De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. Unfortunately, they have not been significant producers for the Kings, but Harrison Barnes has used the opportunity to show what a sensational player he is.

23.3 PTS (Career-high)

9.5 REB (Career-high)

3.3 3PT (Career-high)

47.3% 3PT (Career-high)

49.6% FG (2nd highest Career)

86.1% FT (2nd highest Career)

0.9 STL (Career-high)



@hbarnes | @SacramentoKings HARRISON BARNES IN HIS 10TH SEASON🔥23.3 PTS (Career-high)9.5 REB (Career-high)3.3 3PT (Career-high)47.3% 3PT (Career-high)49.6% FG (2nd highest Career)86.1% FT (2nd highest Career)0.9 STL (Career-high) HARRISON BARNES IN HIS 10TH SEASON🔥23.3 PTS (Career-high)9.5 REB (Career-high)3.3 3PT (Career-high)47.3% 3PT (Career-high)49.6% FG (2nd highest Career)86.1% FT (2nd highest Career)0.9 STL (Career-high)@hbarnes | @SacramentoKings https://t.co/9MboIi8UhH

Barnes has been the standout player for the Kings so far this season, averaging 22.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. The 2015 NBA champion is also posting career-high numbers in three-pointers made, shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc on 6.3 attempts.

#1 Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers

It is no secret that Carmelo Anthony is a bucket-getter, but only a few years ago, he was written off as a player who had nothing else to offer. Carmelo is one of two active players on the NBA's all-time scorers leaderboard, with 27,564 points and counting.

Russell Westbrook was brought in to be the third scoring option for the L.A. Lakers, but it seems like Melo has taken matters into his hands. The 2003 NBA draft's third overall pick is averaging 17.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. His most intriguing stat line so far this season is his efficiency from beyond the arc, shooting 52% on 6.8 attempts.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Carmelo Anthony was feeling it from deep in the Lakers' OT win 🤩 Carmelo Anthony was feeling it from deep in the Lakers' OT win 🤩 https://t.co/t4t8I13MTY

No one envisioned Carmelo getting this hot early in the 2021-22 NBA season. He's been a reliable scorer off the bench for the Lakers and looks like he's just getting started.

