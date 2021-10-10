3 reasons why the Atlanta Hawks' John Collins could make it to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

John Collins, the 6'9" 235 pound power forward out of Wake Forest, was picked 19th in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. Since then, John Collins has done nothing but climb the NBA excitement ladder and cement himself as the 2nd option behind Trae Young on the Atlanta Hawks. Is John Collins doing enough to garner the attention of NBA All-Star Game voters to represent the Atlanta Hawks and the Eastern Conference? Let's see.

2020-21

When John Collins signed a five-year, 125 million dollar contract, expectations for him rose. He was a good scorer in the playoffs with 14 points a game, yet disappeared in spots. The NBA playoffs have a way of making players better and more inspired to get better. Collins saw all the attention Trae Young received in the offseason, and while another man's limelight isn't the goal, the process of becoming the one under the spotlight is.

John Collins the 2nd option

Young Black Jesus @ZekNNcashe John collins with the best pre season dunk since kobe John collins with the best pre season dunk since kobe https://t.co/ERkoyCPq3V

Averaging 18 and seven last season on 56% shooting from the field and 40% behind the arc, John Collins is the support scorer Trae Young needs to avoid the certain double teams to come his way. The power forward is an explosive athlete that also shoots it well, and will begin to command double teams himself as the Atlanta Hawks develop ways to stretch defenses. Trae Young is the superstar; John Collins is the up-and-coming star. How will this all play out?

#3 Be consistent

There is more to the NBA than just a dunk or a three-point shot, and that is where John Collins needs to improve. Being solid in the pick-and-roll, double-team reactions, and getting in the flow of the game consistently are also areas John Collins needs to improve. Whether John Collins becomes a true defender remains to be seen, but on the offensive end, attacking the rim and putting up three-point attempts when the Atlanta Hawks need John Collins is something he has to identify.

#2 Attack!

As fearless a rim protector as Jarret Allen has proven to be, there are times when he'll catch one unexpectedly out of nowhere. Allen wasn't looking to defend the play in that way; he just got caught the wrong way. Even as the year goes by, this John Collins oop will be played so much that he will be fresh on the minds of voters for the NBA All-Star team. Something tells me that we will see a bevy of these showcase plays from Collins, so voters will have much to judge from him as he breaks out this season for the world to know.

#1 Become an NBA All-Star mentally

Everybody in the NBA is talented, and there are so many talented players that will never step foot in the NBA. What separates the good from the great is the ability to turn it on and keep it on. To become the player the opposition game plans for and still execute that talent to get the job done as a playoff team. The Atlanta Hawks are climbing fast in the Eastern Conference because of the emergence of Trae Young, yet it is the one they call John The Baptist, that must ascend to his prominence, take the pressure off Trae Young, while also mastering the pressure yet to come his way. If John Collins does this, he will be a perennial NBA All-Star.

Will it happen?

