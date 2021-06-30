3 Reasons why Boston Celtics' new Head Coach Ime Udoka is the right choice

The Boston Celtics held a press conference on Monday to officially introduce Ime Udoka as the new head coach. Although he was not at the top of the prospect list when the search started, he managed to tick the most boxes regarding what the franchise wants in a head coach.

Brad Stevens is changing the outlook of the Boston Celtics, not only with the unexpected hire but also with the Kemba Walker trade to the OKC Thunder. Stevens is still in the early stages of his role as president of basketball operations after his promotion from head coach. However, the fans seem to be satisfied with the decisions he has made so far.

Ime Udoka is excited to begin his career as the Boston Celtics' head coach, stating that this is the ideal situation he has longed for. He is already looking forward to free agency and how he will try to create the right balance of veterans and young talent on the roster.

There's something poetic about Ime Udoka becoming the 18th head coach in Boston Celtics history as the franchise looks to win their 18th NBA championship. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 23, 2021

Although it will be his first run as head coach, Ime Udoka is expected to hit the ground running as the Boston Celtics will undoubtedly be interested in winning their 18th NBA Finals. Perhaps 18 will be the charm, as Udoka is the 18th head coach in franchise history.

#1 Previous relationships with the Boston Celtics' stars

Boston Celtics teammates Marcus Smart #40, Jaylen Brown #33, Jayson Tatum #34 and Kemba Walker #26 of the 2019 USA Men's National Team at the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team World Cup

Bringing in an individual that had a relationship with the franchise's stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, was important for the Boston Celtics. While ingenuity was Udoka's most attractive quality, his relationship with the stars played a role.

Udoka served as an assistant coach to Gregg Popovich for team USA in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. His time with the team left an impression on Tatum, Brown, and Marcus Smart, who were part of the team. With the Kemba Walker trade that will facilitate the return of Al Horford, that will be another familiar face as both spent some time together with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Udoka separated himself quickly in Brad Stevens' search process, including significant support from Celtics players who were impressed with Udoka after working under him with Team USA in the World's. https://t.co/87p0Q02tkS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2021

The Boston Celtics' players also wasted no time expressing their support after they heard he was interviewing for the job. Reports also suggest that the relationship played a role in his confirmation.

