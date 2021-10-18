3 reasons why Boston Celtics are still some way off in competing for an NBA Championship ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

The Boston Celtics are currently tied with the LA Lakers for the most championship wins in NBA history. While most franchises are yet to win their first Larry O'Brien trophy, the Celtics are in pursuit of their 18th. But have they done enough to compete for the title in the 2021-22 season?

In the 2020-21 season, the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns made surprise appearances in the NBA Finals against all odds and to the surprise of many. Both teams showed that you do not need a super side or an All-Star-filled roster to compete for a championship, which would give teams like the Boston Celtics a reason to be hopeful in their championship pursuit.

But the Boston Celtics might not be formidable enough to be included in the championship conversation this season. While they have had a busy offseason in an attempt to strengthen their roster, emerging as champions from the East is still a reach.

Regardless, it will be exciting to see how the Boston Celtics go about their season to compete for the championship. Bettering their 2020-21 31-31 win-loss record will be a good way to start even as we anticipate tip-off on October 19.

On that note, here are three reasons why the Boston Celtics are still some way off in competing for the 2022 NBA championship.

#3 The Boston Celtics do not have enough presence in the paint

Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics lost Tristan Thompson in the 2021 offseason and traded for Al Horford. Despite struggles with injuries since his rookie year, the Celtics also re-signed Robert Williams on a four-year $48 million rookie-scale contract.

Although retaining Williams and bringing in veteran Horford looks good, it doesn't give the Boston Celtics enough presence in the paint. It will be a struggle to play against a team like the Philadelphia 76ers who has such a dominant figure at the 5.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA There has been some buzz that the Celtics are looking at adding another big man, given the uncertainty of Al Horford's early-season availability. Robert Williams' recent knee soreness likely factors in here as well. There has been some buzz that the Celtics are looking at adding another big man, given the uncertainty of Al Horford's early-season availability. Robert Williams' recent knee soreness likely factors in here as well.

While Williams can hold his own defensively, he is not a significant contributor on the other end of the floor. The 24-year-old has continued to improve his game every season and could soon turn into a great two-way player. Regardless, his struggle to stay healthy doesn't make him the most dependable player on the Boston Celtics roster.

The acquisition of Horford still doesn't give the Boston Celtics the type of paint presence Thompson commanded. Although he is a high IQ player and can link plays, his two-point and rebound averages have dropped over the years.

Rebounding is a must-have attribute for a team looking to compete for a championship, and the Boston Celtics are not the strongest in that regard. Last season, they finished 15th in rebounding and have not done enough to improve in that department.

#2 Over-reliance on Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green of Team United States pose with their Olympic gold nedals

Having one player to lead the pack is understandable, but can the Boston Celtics secure wins with Jayson Tatum on the sidelines? The two-time All-Star could be out for several reasons, with injury topping the list, which is why the Celtics need to stay productive in his absence.

Tatum was unavailable for eight games last season and the Boston Celtics mustered only two victories in that period, both victories coming against the injury-plagued Orlando Magic and the out-of-rhythm Cleveland Cavaliers.

Head coach Ime Udoka is attempting to include Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown as the cornerstones of the Boston Celtics, but it will take a while to see both players perform at the level Tatum does every time he is on the floor. While Brown is an effective scorer, his ability to take over games and dominate is in question.

Tatum has proven himself time and time again with jaw-dropping performances, leaving no doubt in our minds that he can turn on the jets and rally his team to victories. We saw it in his 60-point game to lead a comeback against the San Antonio Spurs and a 50-point game to give the Boston Celtics their only win against the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021 playoffs first round.

Overtime @overtime CELTICS OVERCOME 32-POINT DEFICIT AND BEAT THE SPURS IN OT 🤯Jayson Tatum:

60 POINTS

20/37 FG

5/7 3PT

15/17 FT

8 rebounds

5 assists

Brown is working to be just as explosive when it comes to leading the team to victories. But even as good as he is, his efficiency rate and susceptibility to injury do not make him dependable.

#1 The Boston Celtics are still lacking in the shot creation department

Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics

For years, the Boston Celtics have depended more on isolation plays as opposed to moving the ball and creating good looks for each other. In the 2020-21 season, they ranked 25th in assists.

Trading Kemba Walker has put a lot of pressure on Marcus Smart to lead the offense. Udoka also stated that Smart will take up more responsibility in that regard. But even as his assists average climb, Smart is not an elite passer.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Ime Udoka said he encouraged the Celtics to "let it fly". Udoka said he felt guys were too unselfish early on and that led to some over-passing and not taking open shots. Ime Udoka said he encouraged the Celtics to "let it fly". Udoka said he felt guys were too unselfish early on and that led to some over-passing and not taking open shots.

Horford is a high-IQ passer, and Dennis Schroder will pull his weight coming off the bench, but the Boston Celtics will still struggle to move the ball efficiently more often than not. The head coach has spoken on prioritizing ball movement, and we've seen glimpses of that in the preseason games, but they are yet to develop a smooth stroke.

Although the Boston Celtics will make the playoffs in the 2021-22 season, finishing as the Eastern Conference champions is highly unlikely. Getting acclimatized to a new system of play will take some getting used to, and with other teams stacked with elite-level players, learning in the job won't cut it.

Edited by S Chowdhury