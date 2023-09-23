The Chicago Bulls' 2022-23 season ended with a whimper as they failed to make the playoffs. They ended their regular season with an average 40-42 record and while there were changes expected in the offseason, the front office has decided to run it back with the team's big 3 of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic. But that hardly looks promising for the new season as the team will once again bank heavily on the trio to go the distance.

As it stands, the team will be without the services of their star point guard Lonzo Ball, and will need a player who can do more than just be the floor general. Couple this with injuries and inconsistency, Chicago is far from a lethal unit with their playoff hopes looking bleak for the new season.

Ahead of the 2023-24 edition, here are some of the reasons why the Chicago Bulls will not make the playoffs.

3 reasons why the Chicago Bulls won't make the 2024 NBA Playoffs

#3 The constructed Bulls team is not a 3-and-D unit

With the onus on nailing consistent three-pointers and pesky defense, the Chicago Bulls lack strength in both departments. The team ranked at the bottom of the league with percentage of points from 3-pointers. Chicago shot 27.5% from beyond the arc — less than what they shot in 2021 (28.8%).

As far as the defensive rating goes, they were placed fifth in the league with a 112.2 defensive rating. The boost in both departments will come if Patrick Williams manages to stay healthy for a major part of the season.

#2 The Chicago Bulls still lack a quality point guard

When Lonzo Ball's knee injury news surfaced, it was believed that he would be out for six to eight weeks. That number changed after the point guard was shut down for the season, with reports of him missing out on the 2023-24 season doing the rounds.

The pressure will be on Coby White to see if he can spearhead the team's PG duties. This season, he averaged 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

Additionally, the Chicago Bulls also roped in Patrick Beverley, who is now part of the Philadelphia 76ers. With the absence of a solid guard, the side already has their first major blow ahead of the team.

#1 The team's overreliance on DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic

The last season saw the Bulls heavily depend on their big 3. DeRozan led from the front with 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. LaVine had 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. Vucevic had 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

After the trio, the only other player with double-digit points was Williams with 10.2 points and that shows the team's lack of offensive firepower. Up against defensively stronger teams like the Boston Celtics, and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Bulls sorely lack a scoring option beyond their big 3. This hampers their chances of making the postseason for the second year on a trot