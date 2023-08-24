Lonzo Ball's 'Fake' sources retort ignites ongoing verbal spat with Stephen A. Smith

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith have been going back and forth on social media in recent days.

After Ball confirmed on Monday that he would miss the entire 2023-24 NBA season, Smith discussed Ball's situation on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday. The long-time analyst claimed that Ball, who hasn’t played since January 2022 due to a left knee injury, was having a hard time even standing up.

Ball then called out Smith for having fake sources in a social media post where he proved that he can in fact stand up. Smith later responded on another episode of "First Take" and has now addressed the whole saga on his podcast.

During the latest episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith first warned everyone that it’s not a good idea to call him out.

“Someday y’all are going to learn … you got to come at me, you gotta be ready,” Smith said.

Smith then made it clear that he respects Lonzo Ball as a person and as a player. He added that he doesn’t blame Ball for responding to his comments.

“It just so happens that I happen to be fond of Lonzo Ball,” Smith said.

“I think he’s a good dude, and I think he’s a damn good player. ... I don’t blame him for doing that. I really don’t.”

However, Smith then reiterated that players need to be careful when calling him out before sharing a clip of his response on "First Take."

“It’s just that, you gotta be careful sometimes, bro, and this is me in response showing him why,” he said.

In the "First Take" clip, Smith spoke about why it's not a good look for Ball to act as though he is healthy when he hasn’t played in over a year.

“Bro, you ain’t healthy. You’ve missed about 48% of your games and you’re only four years into your career,” he said.

“And, on top of it all, you would think that since you missed all last season and 47 games the season before that, and you’re scheduled to miss games at least until the New Year this upcoming season, that you wouldn’t make a video proclaiming that you’re healthy.”

Following Smith replaying his "First Take" clip, he then clarified that he isn’t trying to fight Ball. However, he let the Bulls star know that he doesn’t have a case to argue against him.

“I didn’t mean that in some volatile way, it ain’t fighting words or nothing like that,” Smith said.

“I’m just saying, sit you’re a** down. Come on, bro. You don’t exactly have a strong case to argue with me on this.”

What were Lonzo Ball’s full comments to Stephen A. Smith?

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball

In his response to Stephen A. Smith, Lonzo Ball told Smith to name his sources. The Chicago Bulls guard then told Smith to stop talking and that he still plans to make his NBA return.

“Stephen A., who are your sources, bro?” Ball said.

“Please tell me who your sources are. Come on, man. Come on, man, you gotta stop yapping. And I actually like you, man. I don't even know you like that, but I like you. I'm coming back, man, come on.”

Ball may have asked for sources, but it looks like he got more than he bargained for by calling out Smith.

