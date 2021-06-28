3 Reasons why Chris Paul is the greatest point guard amongst the current generation of NBA superstars

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are just one win away from the NBA finals. They hold a 3-1 lead over the LA Clippers in their Western Conference Finals matchup and will be looking to end the series at their home arena on Monday.

Chris Paul has played a major role in the Phoenix Suns' success, as he has had an instant on-and-off-the-court impact since his arrival in the 2020 NBA offseason.

What makes Chris Paul the greatest point guard in modern NBA?

Chris Paul is averaging 16 points and close to 9 assists these playoffs, on 44% shooting from the field. Paul is 36-years-old and is in his 16th season in the NBA, but his basketball IQ and drive for excellence have ensured that he is still one of the best players around.

Paul is considered to be an all-time great point guard. However, there is a case to be made for him to be the best point guard the modern NBA has seen. Here are 3 reasons why Chris Paul can be considered the greatest point guard of contemporary times.

#3 His leadership qualities and ability to make other players better around him

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Three

Whether it's the LA Clippers, OKC Thunder or his current team, the Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul has made an instant impact in every franchise he has ever been with his leadership. Paul views himself as a trendsetter who can push the players around him to possess the same drive towards the game that he has.

The latest examples include the Phoenix Suns' star shooting guard Devin Booker and center DeAndre Ayton. Booker was always a level 1 scorer, who was touted to be one of the best shooting guards in the league, while Ayton was the No.1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Both players were having a productive stint with the Suns, but CP3's arrival has taken their game to another level.

Booker has learned how to play winning basketball, while Ayton has gone from being identified as a serviceable player to a match-winner. Chris Paul's ability to lead a team is unparalleled, and it is one of the reasons that makes an all-time great.

