Why Rick Carlisle's return makes the Indiana Pacers a force to reckon with in the Eastern Conference

The Indiana Pacers recently announced the hiring of Rick Carlisle, who will replace Nate Bjorkgren as the franchise's new head coach.

The Pacers underachieved in the 2020-21 NBA campaign under Bjorkgren's stewardship. So the front office believes Carlisle's hiring would help the team climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

Rick Carlisle could elevate the Indiana Pacers' average offense and help them make a deep playoffs run

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards - Play-in Tournament

The Indiana Pacers ended their 2020-21 campaign with a disappointing loss to the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament. The team struggled to reach that stage of the competition in the first place, registering a dismal 34-38 record, finishing ninth in a competitive Eastern Conference.

It is safe to say the Pacers underachieved, considering the talent they have at their disposal. They possess one of the best frontcourts in the league, in the form of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, along with talented guards Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon.

Sources: The Pacers are hiring Rick Carlisle as head coach. He will sign a 4-year, $29 million contract. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 24, 2021

Despite boasting such a star-studded lineup, the Indiana Pacers managed a paltry offensive rating of 112.4 (14th in the league). The Pacers did miss star scorer TJ Warren because of injury, but that certainly doesn't explain their sorry performances at the offensive front.

However, Rick Carlisle's hiring could change that. Carlisle is regarded as one of the best offensive minds in the league, who has overseen some all-time great Dallas Mavericks offenses. The Mavericks earned the distinction of being the most efficient offense of all time in the 2019-20 season, thanks to Carlisle.

Rick Carlisle is a master in making in-game adjustments, reacting to the opposition's tactics, something very few other coaches in the league can. He is also adept in finding weaknesses and exploiting them, forcing the other team to play the way Carlisle's team want to.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers - Game Two

Nate Bjorkgren was accused of losing the Indiana Pacers locker room midway through the season, which eventually led to him getting fired. Carlisle also brings intangibles like being adaptable and a locker room favorite, which might have played a key role in the Indiana Pacers hiring him.

Rick Carlisle is back for his second stint with the Indiana Pacers, after serving as the franchise's head coach between 2003 and 2007. He also had a spell with them from 1997 to 2000, acting as an assistant to then-head coach Larry Bird.

Pacers worked quietly and quickly to get a deal done with Rick Carlisle. Team had planned to start interviews with several candidates in Chicago this week. Carlisle was a top assistant to Larry Bird early in his coaching career with Pacers. https://t.co/Hf1POaqEFp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2021

Carlisle has come a long way since then, spending 13 years with the Dallas Mavericks and leading them to their only championship win in 2011. He had a key hand in developing Dirk Nowitzki's game, a player retired as one of the greatest power forwards of all time.

The Indiana Pacers have a team that can challenge the best teams in the NBA in the playoffs. The Pacers believe so as well, and Rick Carlisle's appointment is evidence of that. With a potential starting lineup of Brogdon, LeVert, Warren, Sabonis and Turner, it won't be surprising to see the Indiana Pacers make a deep postseason run in 2022.

Edited by Bhargav