3 reasons why Christian Wood would be a bad signing for LeBron James' Lakers

Since the start of free agency, Christian Wood has been heavily connected to the LA Lakers. While there are some positives to a move like this, here is a breakdown of why the front office should stay away from this signing.

Reasons why the LA Lakers shouldn't sign Christian Wood:

1) Role/Opportunity

The first reason why the LA Lakers should stay away from Christian Wood is because of opportunity. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the team's stars, they'll be commanding the ball when on the floor.

The 27-year-old big man is coming off a season with the Dallas Mavericks where he was a main option after Luka Doncic. If he joined the Lakers, that would not be the case. This could lead to him being disgruntled and becoming a locker room issue.

2) His resumé

Another thing the Lakers should be considering when it comes to signing Christian Wood is his career resume. Most notably, how he hasn't been able to stick around with one franchise.

Despite being an athletic center who can be a factor on offense, Wood can't seem to find a consistent home in the NBA. Since entering the league in 2015, he's suited up for seven different franchises. Only the Houston Rockets kept him for more than one season. Prior to the 2019-20 campaign, he never made it past 25 games with one squad.

Looking at his track record, it's clear that Wood might be an issue off the court. Because of this, the Lakers should strongly consider staying away. They are a team with championship aspirations this year, and they cannot afford bringing on someone who could be a distraction.

3) Highlighting Anthony Davis

The final reason why LA should stay away from Wood is because of one of their star players. In the past, Anthony Davis how shown a reluctance to play center. If Wood was signed, it would allow him to fall back into those old habits.

With Davis at center, the Lakers are a much more dynamic team. He is still one of the top defensive players in the league, and is just as dominant on offense. If AD is the lone big man on the floor, LA is able to open up the floor more for him and LeBron James.

If the Lakers enter the year with only two centers, they'll be able to deploy multiple wings at a time. With more size and length, they'd be able to be more dangerous on both ends of the floor.

