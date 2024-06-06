3 reasons why the Dallas Mavericks could win 2024 NBA Finals

The Dallas Mavericks have returned to the promised land. The Mavs are riding off a miraculous playoff campaign that saw Luka Doncic explode and Kyrie Irving follow his lead all the way to the 2024 NBA Finals.

However, the Boston Celtics' veteran-laden lineup, coupled with the league's second-best defensive rating both in the 2024 regular season and playoffs, will be a difficult team to take down, but Dallas possesses the firepower and tactical advantage needed to make an upset happen.

Sure, questions linger about Kyrie Irving's penchant for headlines and a return to TD Garden, but on the court, this team is a force to be reckoned with.

Here's why Luka Doncic and the Mavs are primed to dethrone the Boston Celtics and hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy.

3 reasons why Dallas Mavericks could win 2024 NBA Finals

#1. An unstoppable offensive duo

Witness the dynamic combo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, an NBA mixtape full of highlight reels. Doncic, who won the Western Conference Finals MVP, has flexed his muscles with almost a triple-double in the postseason so far, averaging 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Irving proved to be a lethal-scoring second option, averaging 22.8 ppg, 5.2 apg and 3.9 rpg with an impressive shooting percentage of 48.5 from the field.

Head coach Jason Kidd will look to strategically leverage his dynamic duo, with Doncic drawing double teams and feeding Irving for unstoppable daggers, relieving offensive pressure on those around them.

#2. Defense wins championships and Dallas delivers

The Mavericks' defense was tied for first in defensive rating in the 2024 playoffs. With rim protectors Daniel Gafford, rookie sensation Derek Lively II and perimeter defenders Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock, their defense has become a fortress.

Although Boston's high-powered offense has frustrated the rest of the league, Dallas' defensive wing has created a new opportunity to take out the C's.

Derek Lively II: Playoffs-Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves

#3. Bench mob and sidekicks rise to prominence

The Mavericks aren't just a two-man show. The midseason addition of P.J. Washington – who's averaging a solid 13.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg and 1.4 apg in the 2024 playoffs as a third option – as well as the addition of big man Daniel Gafford has vastly improved their frontcourt depth.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock can supplement the stars, as both are more streaky players who can go for a couple of games with a hot streak. Thanks to a deep bench, coach Kidd could save Doncic and Irving's energy for clutch moments in the game.

P.J. Washington (25): Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks

The Boston Celtics are a formidable foe, but the Mavericks offer the ingredients for an upset, with Doncic & Irving headlining a better supporting defense & bench. All that considered, Dallas has a real shot at winning their second NBA championship title.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals takes place at TD Garden on Thursday.